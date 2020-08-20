Candy Land is a board game still making an impact on children more than seven decades after its debut, and now it will get its own reality cooking competition.

Variety reported on Thursday that Kristin Chenoweth has signed on for a food competition show based on the Candy Land board game, complete with a royal castle and some unique game-themed twists to the traditional cooking competition.

According to the report, the competition show will feature pastry chefs making wild creations that use the Hasbro game’s candy path setup to go through various places to find ingredients. That means viewers are in for a very elaborate set design.

The six-episode series features five groups of cake and sugar artists, who create showpieces in order to get a chance to win a grand prize of $25,000. The players must make their way through “Candy Land,” seeking out different flavors and unique ingredients as they try to reach their ultimate destination: King Kandy’s Castle.

It sounds a bit like the gimmick from the Netflix cooking competition Crazy Delicious, in which contestants get their ingredients from a Willy Wonka-style set where items grow on trees and everything (that they show you, at least) is edible.

And Chenoweth, who has appeared on Food Network for Trisha Yearwood’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” mostly just seems excited about getting out of life in quarantine.

“I’m so excited for the world to see these talented confectionery artists and the incredible set,” Chenoweth said in a statement. “And I can’t wait to wear a dress again.”