Carlton Cuse Thinks ‘Lost’ Returning To Television Is ‘Inevitable’

#Disney
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.30.14 25 Comments

If ABC’s Lost, which ended four years ago, was a movie franchise, Alex Kurtzman would already be working on a reboot, not because anyone asked for it, but because of the allighty ollar. Cash rules everything around Disney, which is why Carlton Cuse, who produced and wrote for the show with Damon Lindelof, fully expects Lost to return to television eventually.

Speaking 10 years on from the show’s premiere on ABC in America, Cuse compared the mysterious and hugely successful fantasy series to CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia, arguing that other writers could easily re-visit the Lost island from a different perspective.

“Disney owns the franchise, it made them a lot of money, it’s hard to imagine it will just sit there idly forever,” he said. “Damon [Lindelof] and I told our story in that world and I assume someone will come along, hopefully having been inspired by our story, or our version of the story, and want to tell their own story…Someone is going to come up with a way to tell another Lost story. I think it’s inevitable. I don’t know what it is or how it would work, but I can’t imagine something else won’t be done with the franchise. (Via)

We have to go back? Cuse, who’s currently working on about 17 different shows, knows as well as anyone how the entertainment industry works, so unfortunately, he’s probably right. Lost was great, but Lost is done. Listen to another Disney property that’s being squeezed for every last cent its worth, and let it go. Although Matthew Fox wouldn’t mind a reboot. He could really use the work.

Via Digital Spy

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSCARLTON CUSEDISNEYLost

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP