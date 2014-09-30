Carlton Cuse Thinks ‘Lost’ Returning To Television Is ‘Inevitable’

If ABC’s Lost, which ended four years ago, was a movie franchise, Alex Kurtzman would already be working on a reboot, not because anyone asked for it, but because of the allighty ollar. Cash rules everything around Disney, which is why Carlton Cuse, who produced and wrote for the show with Damon Lindelof, fully expects Lost to return to television eventually.
Speaking 10 years on from the show’s premiere on ABC in America, Cuse compared the mysterious and hugely successful fantasy series to CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia, arguing that other writers could easily re-visit the Lost island from a different perspective.
“Disney owns the franchise, it made them a lot of money, it’s hard to imagine it will just sit there idly forever,” he said. “Damon [Lindelof] and I told our story in that world and I assume someone will come along, hopefully having been inspired by our story, or our version of the story, and want to tell their own story…Someone is going to come up with a way to tell another Lost story. I think it’s inevitable. I don’t know what it is or how it would work, but I can’t imagine something else won’t be done with the franchise. (Via)
We have to go back? Cuse, who’s currently working on about 17 different shows, knows as well as anyone how the entertainment industry works, so unfortunately, he’s probably right. Lost was great, but Lost is done. Listen to another Disney property that’s being squeezed for every last cent its worth, and let it go. Although Matthew Fox wouldn’t mind a reboot. He could really use the work.
DIBS!
Wrong network, but how about a crossover with MILF Island?
OR get Paul Rudd in on it during the 80s and do Intercourse Island.
I dont think Matthew Fox has been in a movie since he played a terrorist Vantage Point
He was in Alex Cross as the villain
Being outed as a woman beating piece of trash hasnt helped
Maybe the Agents of SHIELD can end up on the island, travel back in time to September 2013 and make the show not suck until Captain America 2 came out.
Lost was never finished. I just mentioned the other day how I would love to see a return of maybe just one season that gave a real explanation for everything. I’m all for this.
Lost has taken over 100 hours of my life. It won’t get another minute until I read the unanimous positive reviews after they complete what’s next.
A Lost reboot would be wonderful, because then a competent writer could take the good parts of the story and actually make something out of them, instead of just asking more and more questions to prove how incredibly smart they are.
Me returning to my TV to watch is evitable…and Battlestar Galactica don’t get any ideas either!
Once upon a time. Duh
True Detective Season 3 should be an investigation on the Dharma island.
Lost WAS great… except for the bus station abortion that was the finale #neverforget
“But wait! We still can ruin this further!”
This isn’t necessarily a bad idea, but I don’t know if I could handle visiting the comment sections of websites week to week. They’ll just be full of dumb people complaining about the show not answering everything the first go around (even though they did, and everything else was on the pretty cool DVD extra). Or how much the finale sucked because it was “religious” (even though the show featured life vs. death & science vs. faith themes weekly).
Lost “fans” who complain about the show not answering everything to their liking and say that this retroactively ruins the entirety of the show are basically the same as Tea Partiers. There is no pleasing you people.
Yeah? I must have forgotten who was in the outrigger then. Was it The Smoke Monster?
The answer to the outrigger question is WHO GIVES A SHIT? It had no major consequence to the overall storyline.
I should have added a cat curly at the end :3
It might be cool to make it a prequel, showing major events in the Island’s past. The Black Rock, Claudia and her people being shipwrecked, where the hell Mother even came from., Taweret statue, the construction of the temple, what the Man in Black was up to for the 30 since leaving Mother, and Mother destroying the well. Maybe the DHARMA initiative.
“Disney owns the franchise, it made them a lot of money, it’s hard to imagine it will just sit there idly forever,”
Seen any new Davey Crockett movies lately?
It’s about time, what’s the holdup???? It doesn’t end, it’s an anthology series with a wrapper story about people being stuck on a mysterious island. Very fun to watch and thought provoking.
It needs to be rebooted this week. Everything else sucks. And what was the deal with the cave with the lists on the wall? Why not just use paper?