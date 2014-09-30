Carlton Cuse Thinks ‘Lost’ Returning To Television Is ‘Inevitable’

If ABC’s Lost, which ended four years ago, was a movie franchise, Alex Kurtzman would already be working on a reboot, not because anyone asked for it, but because of the allighty ollar. Cash rules everything around Disney, which is why Carlton Cuse, who produced and wrote for the show with Damon Lindelof, fully expects Lost to return to television eventually.

Speaking 10 years on from the show’s premiere on ABC in America, Cuse compared the mysterious and hugely successful fantasy series to CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia, arguing that other writers could easily re-visit the Lost island from a different perspective. “Disney owns the franchise, it made them a lot of money, it’s hard to imagine it will just sit there idly forever,” he said. “Damon [Lindelof] and I told our story in that world and I assume someone will come along, hopefully having been inspired by our story, or our version of the story, and want to tell their own story…Someone is going to come up with a way to tell another Lost story. I think it’s inevitable. I don’t know what it is or how it would work, but I can’t imagine something else won’t be done with the franchise. (Via)

We have to go back? Cuse, who’s currently working on about 17 different shows, knows as well as anyone how the entertainment industry works, so unfortunately, he’s probably right. Lost was great, but Lost is done. Listen to another Disney property that’s being squeezed for every last cent its worth, and let it go. Although Matthew Fox wouldn’t mind a reboot. He could really use the work.

Via Digital Spy