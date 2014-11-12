CBS’s Jeff Glor Has A Hilarious Reaction To Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Explanation Of Wormholes

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

People were so interested and amused by Neil deGrasse Tyson’s criticism of Interstellar on Twitter that the gang at CBS This Morning had the world famous astrophysicist stop by on Monday to drop a little knowledge. Specifically, Tyson schooled Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King and, um, the young guy who isn’t Charlie Rose on the difference between black holes and wormholes. To the casual science fiction fan, the difference is pretty simple, as Tyson explained, because black holes mean “Bye-bye forever,” while wormholes have the ability to whisk us away to far off galaxies.

But Tyson also included a whole bunch of fancy science talk and it’s understandable that correspondent Jeff Glor had a hard time following along. Hell, I still don’t know what was happening on that clip, which is why this guy’s quick and simple reaction is so funny…

In conclusion: