The creator of Entourage, HBO’s tale of a bunch of young dudes in Hollywood, has just filmed a new pilot which will feature a similar premise, but instead with a bunch of older actors, according to Variety. Sounds promising!

Ramble On is a new comedy-drama from Entourage creator Doug Ellin. The show will star once-notable sitcom star Charlie Sheen alongside original Entourage cast members Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon as themselves working as Holywood veterans trying to find work.

Sheen will be accompanied by his father, Martin Sheen, along with Kimiko Glenn, Bre-Z, John C. McGinley, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao, Harvey Guillén, Ana Ortiz, Sara Sanderson, Mikaela Hoover, and Adam Waheed with a special guest appearance by Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Entourage aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2011. Ellin said he had the idea for an older take on the series for a while and is finally seeing it come to fruition. “This idea has been spinning in my head for years and seeing it come to life is incredible,” the creator said. “I feel beyond grateful that so many of my Entourage crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented, comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

The show doesn’t have a network or air date yet, but Ellin is hopeful that it will bring together some more veteran actors in the future. As long as they keep Jeremy Piven out of it.