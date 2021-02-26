The internet is full of nostalgia, from classic Jim Henson commercials to bowlers creating celebratory memes with nonsense phrases. But Charlie Sheen has made it clear he isn’t exactly thrilled to relive his bit of internet infamy. The actor said in a new interview that he regrets throwing his career into turmoil as part of an internet-fueled flameout that started with a bizarre interview.

Sheen made “winning” and “tiger blood” tired cliches in record time, and also made him something of a pariah in Hollywood in the process. It’s not exactly fumbling the bag by posting anti-Semitic messages on social media, mind you, but Sheen’s fall from Two And A Half Men fame was a huge story not too long ago.

And in an interview with Yahoo, Sheen said he’s not thrilled that the “tiger blood” interviews are what often come up first with people, even a decade later.

Sheen himself is not amused by people continuing to bring up his infamous 2011 interviews, but he’s also not offended they’re still talking about what was an intensely difficult time in his life. “People have [said to] me, ’Hey, man, that was so cool, that was so fun to watch. That was so cool to be a part of and support and all that energy and, you know, we stuck it to the man,” Sheen tells Yahoo Entertainment. “My thought behind that is, ‘Oh, yeah, great. I’m so glad that I traded early retirement for a f***ing hashtag.’”

There are many things Sheen could be primarily known for in his career, starting with Major League. The fact that this moment, even a decade later, often comes up first when interacting with fans is certainly not an ideal thing. A good lesson to learn for all the other potential tiger blood enthusiasts out there.