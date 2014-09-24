Charlie Sheen Is Allegedly Planning A Return To ‘Two And A Half Men’ Because He ‘Owes It To The Fans’

Attention! Attention! The threat level of Charlie Sheen returning to Two and a Half Men has just been upgraded to orange. It originally rose to yellow last May when Sheen told cameras that he was open to returning to the sitcom which is entering its final season. But now, if an interview with Ryan Seacrest yesterday is to be believed, not only is Sheen open but his former bosses at CBS are welcoming him back with arms wide open.
“The first plan was just to get past all the crap that went on in the past and move forward,” he explains. “I actually came up with the idea. I said, ‘Let’s bury the hatchet, but let’s also put a bookend on this thing.’ I think I owe it to the fans. I owe it to myself. There’s an aspect of closure involved. I think it will be a a nice send-off. I have one idea, they have a couple others. We will get together soon and figure it out how that makes sense. But not just to honor what I did, but to honor what they did after I left. I think that’s important, too.”
Before fans of happy endings and mediocrity get too excited, keep in mind that these are the words of Charlie Sheen and — lest we forget — Chuck Lorre specifically had his character annihilated by a speeding locomotive to completely and irrevocably make the point that he was dead beyond the point of any return. Then again, counterpoint: If Charlie Sheen would return it would be a ratings juggernaut and I’ve included this helpful pictorial to remind you all of CBS’s business model:
I would expect the official CBS announcement any day now.
Apparently, Angus T. Jones hasn’t been on this show for a while, and now it’s Amber Tamblyn as the “half” (to Cryer and Kutcher’s “two men”)? I can’t believe there haven’t been complaints about that. It’s like casting an African-American actor and changing the title to “Two and 3/5ths Men.”
But I digress. I say, fire Amber Tamblyn, and bring back Charlie Sheen, but his character has been in a terrible accident and lost his genitals, so he says he’s only “half a man.” And then the title is relevant again.
I believe the “half” refers to how she’s like a guy because she’s a lesbian and therefore acts like a guy half the time? Or I guess they think lesbians are half a guy? I don’t know but I read that somewhere. I don’t watch the show.
You gonna kill me, but Charie Sheen coming back to Two and a Half Men could be easily THE best thing that happened to the show.
Agreed.
I think you’re correct. The show has been okay since he left, but lost some of its edge.
No, it’s been outright terrible with a side dish of WTF. I know, I know, it’s Chuck Lorre, but hear me out:
The main problem is that, outside of Bertha and the usual antics of Rose, not a single character has been able to find it’s groove: Walter has tried to be anything, yet is not entirely defined, being for the most part a wildcard to do whatever. Alan has become a bad parody of what he used to be, taking away that certain ambiguity that made him funny. Without a balance in the form of Jake and Charlie, it’s been transformed into a grotesque, unfunny character.
And now I realize I may have been spending too much time watching this…
AFMG who’s Walter? There’s a Walden…
Agree though that Alan’s character has gone a little off the rails.
Sorry, Walden. Got a little confused back there, uh.
Is that a Los Pollos Hermanos bucket on the table?
There are Two And A Half Men fans??????
You don’t owe me anything Mr. Sheen
So is “Chaim” gonna be OK with this?
Haven’t the people that still watch that show suffered enough?
Actually scratch that, if they’re still watching they deserve this.
If CBS has the balls to follow through with Charlie being dead/crushed by a locomotive, and Sheen comes back as a pancaked zombie, I will gladly watch the shit out of that show.
Agreed
I agree with Charlie, the fans of that godawful show deserve to be punished with his reappearance.
It said “He owes it to the fans” but I read it as “He owes money to his dealer”.
I think it would be great to have him return It’s entirely plausible for the writers to say the whole death was sham. I’m sure Angus could make a cameo return as well. Can’t we all just get along?
Money? Sure, money! Of course we can get along, money!
How would he come back – constant flashbacks? BORING! Charlie is dead and in the urn.
To be honest, the only one who knew it was Charlie under the train was Rose. It would be stupidly easy to make up that Rose had Charlie kidnapped the whole time.
The show’s been trash ever since Charkie left.
I think you are right Reger, I believe they should take “CRYER” out & leave Sheen, Kutcher, an the Kid in.
i love charlie he was the only reason i watched the show.i stopped watching it when he left ,but if he comes back i will definitely be watching it again.
I don’t think Charlie deserves to come back. He had his chance and blew it. People need to get over it and move on. Most don’t like to accept any changes but thats life. Look at how popular the Walking Dead series is and they kill their characters all of the time. Grow up people. Charlies not the god he tried to portray he was in the series. Ashton wasn’t trying to be him in the show so quit comparing them.
I watched all of 2 episodes with Ashton in…. the show NEEDS Charlie!! it’ll be interesting to see how… Rose pushed him under a train!!