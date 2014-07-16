Check Out The First Trailer For SyFy’s New ’12 Monkeys’ Series

When the day finally comes and it’s time to rub my macho stink all over the most underrated movies of either Brad Pitt’s or Bruce Willis’s career, you can bet your beautiful smiles that the wonderful 12 Monkeys is going to be up there. Until then, let’s get excited about this first trailer for SyFy’s TV adaptation of the 1995 Terry Gilliam film, as it will star Aaron Stanford as James Cole, the man tasked with traveling back in time to stop a deadly plague from driving all of humanity underground, while animals move into our homes and don’t even bother chipping in for rent.

You’ll probably remember Stanford as Pyro from X-Men 2 and X-Men: The Last Stand or possibly Will Traveler from Traveler, and he’s joined by Amanda Schull (Katrina on Suits) as Dr. Railly and the always wonderful Zeljko Ivanek, who has appeared in way too many TV shows and movies to even mention. The show’s cast was excluded from SyFy’s Comic-Con panel, but only because the series will be filming at that time, and the network’s brass doesn’t want anything interfering with next January’s debut.

I try not to get too excited about an original series on SyFy, but my current level of giddiness for 12 Monkeys looks like this:

