Why Was This French-Bashing ‘Weekend Update’ Joke Cut From Last Week’s ‘SNL’ Episode?

#SNL
11.26.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

We know that certain sketches get cut from dress rehearsal all the time on Saturday Night Live, even though some of them are better than everything else on the episode, but as one might expect, jokes get cut from “Weekend Update,” too. I don’t know that SNL has ever released a cut joke from from “Update” before, so this may be a first. They say it was cut for time, but I think we all know the truth: They cut it to avoid pissing off the French (you can hear a jeer just starting to made itself heard before the video cuts off).

Personally, I think I’d have kept this joke, and edited out Michael Che’s weirdly shoehorned thoughts on Bill Cosby and the bizarre decision to equate Michael Richards’ racist rant with Cosby’s rape allegations.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGScolin jostmichael chesaturday night liveSNLWEEKEND UPDATE ASSASSIN'S CREED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP