Chevy Chase Is Returning To ‘Community,’ According To Chevy Chase

An assistant explaining what Reddit is to Chevy Chase is funnier than anything that happened in the gas-leak season of Community. But someone must’ve done it recently, because the Cops & Robbersons star hosted an AMA last night to “answer any questions you have about Woody Harrelson’s movies.” He also answered queries about ¡Three Amigos!, Spies Like Us, and Community, which he claims he’s returning to next season.

As much as I love the show Community, it hasn’t been the same since Pierce Hawthorne left. If the writers decide to write Pierce back into the show through more heart-attack faking, would you consider returning, even in a cameo capacity? Or maybe for the movie they will hopefully make?

I will be in a small cameo at the beginning of Community and if they ask me to come back and do one or two appearances, it’s a possibility. (Via)

“Possibility” = once that Old Navy money runs out. Anyway, in “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics,” we learned that Pierce died and gave his shares to Troy. So, how could he return?

A wizard did it.

