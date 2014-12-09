Chevy Chase Is Returning To ‘Community,’ According To Chevy Chase

An assistant explaining what Reddit is to Chevy Chase is funnier than anything that happened in the gas-leak season of Community. But someone must’ve done it recently, because the Cops & Robbersons star hosted an AMA last night to “answer any questions you have about Woody Harrelson’s movies.” He also answered queries about ¡Three Amigos!, Spies Like Us, and Community, which he claims he’s returning to next season.
As much as I love the show Community, it hasn’t been the same since Pierce Hawthorne left. If the writers decide to write Pierce back into the show through more heart-attack faking, would you consider returning, even in a cameo capacity? Or maybe for the movie they will hopefully make?
I will be in a small cameo at the beginning of Community and if they ask me to come back and do one or two appearances, it’s a possibility. (Via)
“Possibility” = once that Old Navy money runs out. Anyway, in “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics,” we learned that Pierce died and gave his shares to Troy. So, how could he return?
A wizard did it.
I like Pierce. I think he was funny. I’d like to see him again. That’s all.
I think he’s confused and is referring to season 5.
This is the most likely answer. Pierce appeared as a hologram at the beginning of season 5, but Chevy probably thinks he just filmed that last week.
I thought that exact thing.
It could just be a long con by Pierce. Perhaps Lavar Burton was actually bringing Troy to his secret millionaire island. Remember, Troy only gets the money if he sails around the world, so technically Pierce could still have all of his cash on hand ready to go.
Honestly, the writers turned Pierce into a shell of the character he started out as. In the early seasons Pierce was a good, but confused father figure type character that they turned into an old white Chang.
AGREED.
I really didn’t like where they took his character.
Seemed like Chang got more screen time while Pierce got less.
No, Chevy did that to himself.
I think the show went downhill after Chevy Chase left. He might be hard to work with, but he definitely brought a lot of the shows best laughs. Bring him back and get rid of Chang instead.
+111111
Agreed!
Most people would say it went downhill before he left. Or are you in fact saying season 4 was better than season 5? But I agree, I’ve missed Pierce.
I like to think that Season 1 and 2 was a different show when they had the perfect mix of quirky yet still relatable sitcom plots. People were happy to have Chevy Chase back on their TVs.
My theory is that the real masterminds behind Community when it was at its funniest was the Russo brothers because everything they touch turns to gold, i.e. Captain America: The Winter Soldier, many many episodes of Happy Endings
If its just cameos that’s easy they could say they found home movies, or more likely considering its Pierce, secretly taped embarrassing events from the past that will piss everyone off.
A million dollars says he’s refererring to his cameo last season. But it would be hilarious if someone got an inspirational speech from the same hologram.
I’d love to see it as just part of Greendale’s campus. Giving the same speech, occasionally sputtering in and out.
As a fan of the 80s, I think Chevy chase is one of the all time great comedic actors. So there.
Remember when you hated him like Bill Cosby? His hijnx seem kind of tame now wouldn’t you say?
Well when you put it THAT way….
I actually never hated Chevy Chase. Since I’ve never had to work with him, I could care less how much of an asshole he is. He’s made me laugh an awful lot since I was little, and for that, I applaud him.
Sure didn’t sound like Harmon was interested in Chase on the last Harmontown podcast. He and another showrunner from England made a few Chase jokes.
Ah well he’s a dick anyway.
After rewatching the entire series and deciding not to skip season 4 it’s pretty obvious the writers started taking chevy’s advice more as his character doesn’t retain much of what made pierce, pierce in the early seasons. So I kinda don’t care if he’s there or not though Troy Barnes is truly missed