Chloe Bennet In ‘Esquire’ Is A Good Reason To Catch Up With ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

I feel it’s slightly dishonest to say there’s NOTHING ON TV RIGHT NOW, considering we still have three more episodes of both Game of Thrones and Fargo to go, but there’s NOTHING ON TV RIGHT NOW. I’m already planning which DVR-clogging shows I’m going to catch up with over the summer. The original plan was to start with 24: Live Another Day, but I think I’ll instead start with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. after seeing these photos of Chloe Bennet, who plays Skye, in Esquire. She seems cool.
Fun fact: before she became an actress, she was a singer. Her first single, “Uh Oh,” was released in English and Mandarin, because she’s half-Chinese. Oh yeah, and her real name is Chloé Wang.
She’s Chinese? I would have bet dollars to doughnuts that she was an Italian girl from Long Island.
Chloe something something wang.
Beat me to it
ill put the wang back in her.
you’re welcome
I dont know how Joss Whedon did it, but I no longer hate Skye on Agents of SHIELD, the finale was awesome, I wonder whats next for Ward, honestly I hope he becomes a super evil dude, I hope he becomes the leader for Hydra somehow
Yeah, I can’t believe they turned that around.
I want to see Ward become the Grim Reaper.
Ward went from being the worst to the best part of that show.
Because she was never really that bad. She was superfluous but never really did anything that annoying. Plus she did this [cdn.fansided.com]
and I just lost an hour of my day
A couple of friends speculated that Ward may want to go good again because he truly loves Skye and becomes Ronin…that’d be cool
Simmons>Skye
@TheFakeMSol I didn’t want to see Ward go good again just because it’s an obvious trope that I’d like them to avoid. However I trust Joss Whedon if he’s hands on to do it in such a way that it would at least make some sort of sense.
I wish they didn’t get rid of Garrett in the HORRENDOUS scene more than anything though. He could’ve been even more awesome the next time.
I hope Ward escapes and becomes Paladin. He was never really loyal to HYDRA, he was just loyal to Garrett, so I see him going down the mercenary route.
I think it was when she head-butted Ward and called him out on being a Nazi. That, plus the people writing the show adjusted the focus of the show to prevent her from having to carry the dramatic weight, while realigning plot to…
Ah, hell. It was the running-in-a-wet-dress scene, really.
God-Awful pop music really is the universal language.
I’d give her my wang.
Wong Chung?! …I knew she was a spy, nobody wears underwear that well! If ya zoom in, ya can even see her fortune cookie.
Hey, Wang! What’s with the pictures?! It’s a parking lot! C’mon, will ya?!
“Listen, Chang.”
“It’s Wang.”
“Whatever.”
Yes.
Can we get a sexy Fitzsimmons photoshoot as well?
I meant Simmons. Damn that Orphan Black for putting this in my head
Wow, she’s not in impossibly good shape. She’s 10 times hotter to me now.
That’s some quality camel toe.
That’s also what I came here to say.
Her tits in the floppy red dress is all the reason you need to watch the show. That, and it’s a good show.
That’s seriously all I remember from the 1st half of the season.
Between this photoshoot and the good reviews the show got right after I stopped watching (the stupid Coulson kidnapping episode), I guess I’ll give the 10 episodes I have saved on my DVR a go.
Yeah man. I kept watching, even though it was meh, but it got really good after Captain America.
@Mixhail I am in the same boat. I gave up on the show after what a dumpster fire it was the first half of the season. The only thing preventing me from catching up is how much I fucking loathe most of the characters on this show. It may become awesome, but how can I enjoy it when all I want is them to all die.
@rage the characters evolve. They arent quite as shitty as they were. Not even Skye.
That’s a lot of camel toe in the middle photo, I approve.
you can essentially see her pussy
her?
The best thing about Chloe Bennet is that she isn’t Megan fucking Boone.
This is a wonderful photo shoot, now I can tell people I know what her vulva looks like.
Olivia Munn 2.0, and that is a wonderful thing.
Is that video for real or is that a Robin Sparkles kind of thing.
Uh oh, that song was terrible. I only made it about 10 seconds in.
Uh oh, Skye is not a very good character.
Uh oh, I still somehow fell in love.
Of course you should only pay attention to her because she is styled in bathing suits… otherwise, why bother?
Better know a camel toe!