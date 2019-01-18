UPROXX 20: Chris Distefano Loves A Good History Tour

Loshak PR

Chris Distefano is comic probably best known for starring in MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code. Additionally, his weekly interstitial Comedy Central series, Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano, was just extended for a new batch of episodes, and he just signed a deal to do more things with the network. Currently, he’s got a new comedy special — Size 38 Waist — that will premiere on Comedy Central on Friday, January 18 at 11 om EST. In conjunction with that special airing, Chris took a few minutes to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A Pinot Grigio or a Sam Adams depends on if I’ve had a Claritin D or not.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Kyle Dunnigan.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

WW II in Colour.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pizza and Nutella.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Pornhub and Chrisdcomedy.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Stop going to Church and know your anxiety is directly attached to your Catholicism.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Can you get a stye in your eye from farting on your phone?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Neither.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Brittany Spears, The Circus.