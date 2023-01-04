It’s been four years since the last John Wick movie, but 2023 and (hopefully) 2024 will bless us with not one but two more adventures in the Wick-verse: John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ballerina, a spinoff film set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Ana de Armas. The Blonde actress proved in No Time to Die that she’s a pro at fight scenes, but that was a cameo — in Ballerina, she’s kicking butt (and getting her butt kicked) for the entire movie.

“We’ve been in Prague filming for four months,” de Armas said on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show. “We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie.” At least she’s not working with snails (or Ben Affleck) this time?

de Armas also told a story about working with Keanu Reeves, who will appear in Ballerina as John Wick (unless he’s playing, like, his character from Speed… that would be cool, too). “The other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts,” she said. “And I’m like, I can’t complain anymore. I’m done. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best.”

He sure is. You can watch The Tonight Show interview above.