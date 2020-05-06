Last week, Chris Pratt became the surprise MVP of the Parks And Recreation reunion special, he’s officially planning to return to TV. This will be his first small-screen role since he wrapped his seven-season run on the NBC show, following four years on The WB’s Everwood series. Although last week’s dueling Andy Dwyer alter-egos reminded everyone that Pratt’s still very funny, he’s preparing to head back into action mode again for Amazon. Given his success in the MCU and the Jurassic World movies, audiences should be pleased to see this development.

Hollywood Reporter reveals that Amazon won a highly-contested bidding battle for The Terminal List, which is (ideally) geared toward multiple seasons and will be based on Jack Carr’s bestselling 2018 novel of the same name. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Magnificent Seven with Pratt) will direct and executive produce along with Pratt, who will portray a Navy SEAL. Everything won’t be as it seems when one of his character’s missions gets ambushed, and this is very much an action thriller filled with shadowy forces and conspiracies. Here’s a synopsis-like description of the project:

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Notably, the show will aim for authenticity with a writing staff “where half” of those penning the scripts are veterans or hail from a military family. And considering that Amazon’s Jack Ryan (based upon works by Tom Clancy) has fared well with John Krasinski playing a former Marine who must confront a shadowy conspiracy, there’s certainly an audience for The Terminal List. Pratt’s star power will only bring more appeal, even if he might not be able to let loose with any humor here. Still, even a very serious Pratt means pleasant news on the TV front.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)