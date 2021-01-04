Chris Rock and Netflix are breaking new ground by delivering the first-ever remix of a comedy special. In a special video for the streaming service, Rock announced that his 2018 special, Chris Rock: Tamboline, will be released later this month as Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut. Calling it a “hot remix,” Rock says the new 90 minute version full of “searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics,” is the “first time in history” that a comedy special dropped a remix. Total Blackout will also include new moments and interviews with Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, and more.

Here’s how Uproxx described the original version of Chris: Rock Tamborine after it made its Netflix debut in 2018:

Sadly absurd topics like racism, gun violence, politics, and modern romance necessitate an equally ludicrous format when presented as stand-up comedy. Simply warning the audience that what comes next might sound mean, but actually isn’t “because it’s funny,” isn’t good enough. Legwork is required to discuss an otherwise volatile and delicate subject with the addition of jokes, and thanks to Tamborine‘s occasionally infuriating attempts to delay the inevitable, Rock accomplishes this beautifully.

Tamborine was the first installment from Rock after signing a two-special deal with Netflix for $40 million. Before Tamborine, Rock hadn’t recorded a special since 2008’s Kill the Messenger, so his stand-up return was a decade in the making and a huge get for Netflix. As for when his next special will arrive, there’s no word yet, so fans will have to make do with the new, remixed material when Total Blackout arrives.

Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut arrives on Netflix on January 12, 2021.

(Via Netflix)