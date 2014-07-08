Chrissy Teigen Takes Modeling About As Seriously As It Deserves To Be Taken

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Chrissy Teigen
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.08.14 5 Comments

Chrissy Teigen is quite possibly the Internet’s favorite model, non-Kate Upton Division, because she seems to take her career in stride. Which is to say, she’s willing to make fun of how stupid modeling is. During last last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Teigen explained how often she gets in trouble on social media (HINT: if you’re a spokesperson for a razor company, don’t tweet about how much you hate razors) before summing up her entire goofy profession: “I get a good amount of money to not blink for 12 hours.” So modeling is like that one Doctor Who episode? Good to know!

Also, good on Teigen for calling out Brian Williams’ BS Twitter account. I don’t care how much you love butts — tweet at least once, dammit. You’re not Beyoncé.

﻿

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Chrissy Teigen
TAGSChrissy TeigenLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSMODELING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP