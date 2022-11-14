Christina Applegate Walk Of Fame
Christina Applegate’s ‘Married With Children’ And ‘Dead To Me’ Co-Stars Rallied For Her During A Tear-Filled Walk Of Fame Ceremony

The final Dead To Me season arrives with particular resonance for the black comedy series. During production for this third round of homicidal mayhem, Christina Applegate received a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, at which point, she declared, “[I]t was about kind of learning — all of us learning — what I was going to be capable of doing.” From there, they continued to be loyal to the spirit of the show, and the finale episodes do pack a wallop. The final season arrives on Netflix on November 17, and as part of that celebration, Applegate received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The ceremony was a powerful one with Applegate making her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis. In attendance were two of her Married With Children co-stars, Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal also happens to be a Dead To Me co-star, given that she sporadically appears as the nightmare mother to Judy, portrayed by Linda Cardellini (who was also in attendance).

In her speech, Applegate expressed tearful gratitude toward her daughter while her former TV mom provided support in the background.

As Variety notes, Sagal provided reassurance: “You’re not alone. We’re all here.” Applegate addressed her fans while gushing, “Every single one of you. I love you [all] so much.” The actress who came of age as Kelly Bundy previously revealed her collection of walking sticks, which she called “now part of my new normal.”

Dead to Me returns on November 17, and it’s a hell of an encore.

