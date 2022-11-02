Dead To Me is a dark delight starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as the unlikely best of friends who must deal with very morbid turns of events. Dead husbands and all the fallout that one can expect often come these ladies’ way. Cardellini is often the best part of every project that she takes on, but here, she’s an equal to Applegate, who revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in fall of 2021.

Applegate has recently been very upfront about the struggles of her condition, which has left her with mandatory walking sticks from here on out. This final season of the show was something that Applegate was adamant about doing, and as one can see, these ladies will not be relaxing next to the pool with a mai tai anytime soon. They could very well land behind bars, and Applegate’s Jen appears to be most in danger of this outcome. James Marsden has a talent for rising from the dead (see HBO’s Westworld), and we get to see his furious butt again in the above trailer. Let’s do this synopsis:

Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) return, ready to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that’s above the law. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news. When the FBI takes over Steve’s murder case, Jen is confronted with the dire consequences of taking a life, and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity. Meanwhile, Judy faces her own existential crisis when her life is threatened by an unexpected force from her past and Ben (James Marsden) wrestles with his darkest demons. This season, no one’s future is guaranteed. Will Jen and Judy get away with their lives? And can they save each other?

Fingers crossed for more Caliban. You know with I’m talking about.

Dead To Me returns on November 17.