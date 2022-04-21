Emmy nominee Christina Ricci just increased her chances at becoming Emmy winner Christina Ricci.

The very good child actress turned exceptional adult actress will compete for an Emmy for her performance as the mystifying, nerdy, Andrew Lloyd Weber obsessed, and possibly cannibalistic nurse Misty on Showtime’s Yellowjackets in the supporting actress category instead of the leading actress category, per Variety. In this move, Ricci will compete for a nomination against her co-stars who play the teenage versions of the main characters instead of the original plan, which had Ricci competing in the lead category along with the actors who play the adult versions of the Yellowjackets including Melanie Lynskey (who won a Critic’s Choice Award for her performance), Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress.

In the extremely competitive supporting actress in a drama series category, Ricci could join Ozark’s Julia Garner (who has won best supporting actress for this role twice) and Succession’s Sarah Snook as a frontrunner. If nominated for her performance on Yellowjackets, which she deserves, it will be Ricci’s second Emmy nomination. Ricci recieved her first Emmy nomination for her guest performance on Grey’s Anatomy in 2006. Following increased poplarity and critical acclaim, Yellowjackets is practically gauranteed to collect an impressive amount of Emmy nominations including Ricci for best supporting actress and if it does not, maybe I’ll start eating dirt.