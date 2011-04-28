Chuck Lorre Planning to Reboot ‘Two and a Half Men’

As Charlie Sheen tours around the country and assures half-filled theaters of morons that he’ll return to “Two and a Half Men,” Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Studios are operating in the real world and preparing to reboot the show without him. Here’s the meat and potatoes from The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive:
Lorre is said to have presented close associates and Men co-star Jon Cryer with the plan, and the studio and network are aware of his intentions. According to an insider, Lorre has told Cryer this reboot would involve a significant role for him and the introduction of a new, yet-to-be-cast character.
There’s still no word from CBS or Warner Bros. whether “Men” will continue next season, but the conventional wisdom is that CBS isn’t going to flush the most-watched sitcom in America down the drain.
So, this should be fun. Prepare yourselves for a solid two to three months of headlines like Who Will Replace Charlie Sheen? and Rob Lowe to Replace Charlie Sheen? and Our Top Ten Choices to Replace Charlie Sheen. Oh wait, that second one already happened. I guess make that two to three MORE months.
I’d watch if they open the first episode of the new version with Cryer and that fat lady mourning Charlie’s sudden AIDS death.
Reboot this with Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James then set it in OB…
When will I get to see Jon Cryer at a dinner theater? WHEN GODDAMNIT!
I would watch if the replaced Charlie Sheen by saying he is on Tour as Charlie Waffles, and his cousin Oliver played by some actor was going to watch his place.
@Burnsey
I see you and raise death by auto-erotic asphyxiation
In an effort to make Thanksgiving dinner really awkward, I hope Emilio Estevez gets the gig.
Replace Charlie with Dick York? Or was it Dick Sargent who was…?
Ted C. McGinley or GTFO
They should replace Tiger Blood Charlie Sheen with the current Sad Sack Charlie Sheen. That will give an excuse to make this reboot GRRRR II TTTY!!! OH WA AH AH AH!
Richard Grieco or GTFO I say.
Sandy Duncan or GTFO
Charlie’s Character goes in for an appendectomy or something similar like that and ends up getting a sex change…..then get Ellen Degeneres to play Charlies character!
Only one man can replace Charlie Sheen, he also played a famous Charles on TV, his name is Scott Baio, he should take charge of charlies role
Tyler Perry is the only choice. Then it would be Tyler Perry’s Two and a Half Men.
open the retooled episode at Charlies memorial service after Charlie Waffles tour plane crashes. Bring back the original writers and go on with the supporting cast, they were responsible for the best laughs over the years anyway
The new season should open with the kid having just killed Charlie, and is now devouring his heart to gain his power. Later, the kid kills again, but the FBI busts in and he has to run after only getting to eat half the heart. Thus, the kid has the power of two and a half men. The rest of the show is about the kid and his dad on the run from the law, as the kid uses his 2.5x strength to foil the feds at every turn.