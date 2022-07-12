If you happened to have ABC locked into your (digital) television dial, Monday night’s network offerings featured the return of not one but two Bachelorettes, followed by a splash of Jonas Brothers uncovering reality television crimes.

Monday brought the debut of Kevin and Frankie Jonas’ Claim To Fame. As seen above, it’s a reality-style game show where a dozen family members of people with relative levels of fame are trapped in a home and try to suss out who is related to whom. As the folks mingle, they vote someone “out” of the house but are given a last chance to call someone out on who they are related to.

But through one episode, we still haven’t seen how that will actually play out. Because, as you can see in the clip above, Pepper never got to guess the famous person Maxwell is related to: Chuck Norris. Because he cheated.

Producers stopped taping of the show to dramatically call the Jonases over to explain that Maxwell broke the show’s rules. Which was a surprise to Pepper, but perhaps not Maxwell.

“As you know, when you came to the house, we took all your devices to protect your identities, keep away information, to make sure the game was fair to everyone,” Kevin Jonas said. “And one of you has broken that rule.”

The camera pans around the contestants are pretty great here, but the end result is that Pepper never got to guess and Maxwell got the boot. There’s even some dramatic footage of the crime, in which Maxwell rifles through a pair of pants on the floor and pulls out a cellphone. The glow of the screen is briefly visible before he puts it into the pocket of pants he’s currently wearing, then climbs into bed with his shoes still on, covers only over his head, to presumably keep his Pokemon Go streaks alive and totally not google the relatives of famous people.

” As you guys know, we take this very seriously. We want you to take the game seriously,” Kevin Jonas said. “This is truly a competition.”

Maxwell didn’t have much to say for himself after he got the boot, though he did say that he will “be in touch” with everyone in the cast. As Kevin Jonas pointed out, that’s likely: he does make sure to keep a phone on him at all costs.