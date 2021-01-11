CBS has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming series Clarice, a direct sequel to The Silence of the Lambs that follows FBI agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she navigates her newfound reputation as the nation’s top serial killer investigator. Judging by the trailer, Clarice isn’t exactly fond of the increased attention that comes from saving a senator’s daughter from the deranged “Buffalo Bill,” who was fashioning a coat of human skin from his victims’ bodies. Clarice’s colleagues in law enforcement aren’t fans of her increased fame either and seem determine to push back against her methods despite her success capturing Bill.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, join Agent Clarice Starling in this new psychological thriller that takes a deep dive into her untold personal story. The series will bring you along as she returns to the field in pursuit of serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

On top of the challenge of operating in the shadow of Jodie Foster who brought Clarice Starling to life in the classic film, the series will also have the additional obstacle of not referencing Hannibal Lecter. Considering Lecter played a pivotal role in the capture of Buffalo Bill and was a significant character in The Silence of the Lambs, it will be interesting to see how the showrunners tip-toe around his absence without it being a distraction to fans of the original film.

Clarice premieres February 11 on CBS and CBS All Access.

(Via CBS)