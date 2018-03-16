Melissa Joan Hart Will Star In Nickelodeon’s ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot

03.16.18 1 hour ago

Nickelodeon

Hey Arnold! returned as a made-for-television movie last year. The cast of All That, including Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Lori Beth Denberg, reunited on Wild ‘n Out. An Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie is in production. Rocko’s Modern Life and Legends of the Hidden Temple: one-off specials. If it seems like every Nickelodeon show from the channel’s glory era (basically all of the 1990s) is coming back in one way or another, you’re not wrong! Nick’s nostalgia play isn’t anything new — remember Rugrats: All Grown Up! — but it’s extra noticeable, especially now that Clarissa Explains It All, one of the few childhood shows worth remembering (it’s good!), is getting a fancy reboot.

The original series, which ran from 1991 to 1994, starred Melissa Joan Hart as Clarissa, who, as you might have heard, explained it all. (She and her best friend Sam also had an unlimited ladder budget.) The actress is expected to return, except now “she would play the mother of the family. Series creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to return to write and executive produce.”

As for the other show Joan Hart is known for (it’s not her one-episode appearance on Just Shoot Me!): last year, Netflix picked up Sabrina the Teenage Witch for a two-season order with Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka. Ferguson W. Darling is not expected to appear in either series.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

