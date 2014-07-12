CNN Interviewed A Pirate About Killer Prostitutes, Heroin, And Monkeys

“A Google executive was killed by a prostitute. Prostitutes probably have crabs. Crabs live in the ocean. Oceans are where pirates go to work. I got it: LET’S INTERVIEW A PIRATE.” Because a Jack Sparrow impersonator was apparently busy, CNN recently spoke to Alan Vine, the former bassist for Mötley Crüe who was friends with the late Forrest Timothy Hayes and oh yeah he’s also a pirate.
The whole chat makes for great TV, especially when Vine talks about how he “used to party a little bit” and monkeys, but I wish Erin Burnett could’ve made at least one “hookarrrrrrr” joke. Oh well.
I’ve known plenty of high functioning cokeheads, drunks, pill poppers. But I’ve yet to encounter a high functioning heroin user. Seems to be on the rise though.
Wait, how did she miss the obvious issue of this story!?
The former bassist for Motley Crue is a monkey coyote now?
Is CNN slowly turning into the Onion?
Slowly?
@Otto Man Well the Onion does this kind of thing on purpose, I’m fairly certain CNN doesn’t see how ridiculous they are, but if they do its comedy genius at work.
I was about to complain about how this ha a click-baitty headline, but NOPE! That is a pretty accurate description.
Your fears are well founded.
I’m very literal when it comes to pirates and monkeys and prostitutes.
Your move, Fox News.
Oh, Fox News has already outdone this by a mile:
[www.youtube.com]
The photo they ran is one the White House mocked up for the 2009 correspondents dinner. But that Fox and Fuckups ran the obviously fake photo not once, not twice, but A DOZEN GODDAMN TIMES, even adding music to the clips without ever offering a correction.
Later that day, they tweeted that they’d mistakenly run a photo from 2009, but never admitted it was all a hoax.
Every time I realize that loads of people only get their news from that place, it just makes me want to drink paint.
The worst is doing heroin in the forest. You get cold chills that make your shake and start thinking you’re a tree.
Shiver. Me timbers.
.+
Well, at least, Alix didn’t let the wine go to waste. Opus One?
I tried to Google it.
The pirate seems to be living in Florida, why am I not suprised …
Florida home to all unemployed pirates
Well I thought he was great in Dodgeball.
I thought “Deliver a monkey” was the name of his new band.