Some ‘Cobra Kai’ Viewers Were Convinced That They Spotted 1980s Staple Anthony Michael Hall In Season 3

Given that Cobra Kai‘s an infuriatingly good revival of a 1980s-born franchise, there’s plenty of throwbacks to be found. Not only did the series bring back Chozen, Kumiko, and more this season, but a Twisted Sister concert pushes the plot in an unexpected way. There’s one 1980s-famous face that actually doesn’t appear in the franchise, though, despite some Twitter users initially believing otherwise when they thought they saw Anthony Michael Hall pop up in the jungles of Vietnam (as John Kreese’s Marine boss, Captain Turner) during a flashback scene.

Oh, that’d be something if true, right? Anthony Michael Hall portrayed not-Michael Flynn in Netflix’s War Machine (2017), so we’ve seen him in military mode, and he famously earned 1980s geek-cred as “King of the Dipsh*ts” in Sixteen Candles (1984) and other John Hughes movies, but he isn’t a The Karate Kid-franchise guy. At least, not yet.

So, who’s the actor who played Captain Turner? That’d be Terry Serpico. People couldn’t believe their eyes, and it’s hard to blame them because the resemblance is uncanny.

Hey, it happens, especially with a show that’s so skilled at seamlessly mixing nostalgia with appeal for the younger generations. Terry Serpico’s definitely doing the honors here, but surely, no one would be mad to see Hall pop up as a LaRusso Auto Group rival in Season 4, right? Make it happen.

Cobra Kai Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

