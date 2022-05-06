Surprise, surprise. Cobra Kai is switching up its usual release pattern of going with New Year’s weekend to drop new batches of badassery. Instead, Netflix is taking advantage of the super speed at which the show (as Hawk actor Jacob Bertrand informed us) shot and wrapped Season 5. And as revealed at a Thursday night edition of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the warring dojos will return sooner than expected: September 9.

The Karate Kid reboot series also unveiled a teaser trailer, in which we see the aftermath of the franchise’s most dastardly villain, Terry Silver, as he makes good on his threat to open up a zillion Cobra Kai schools after the rather shocking results of the All Valley Tournament. It sure looks like Tory will have to reckon with the unintended results of Silver paying off a judge to make a biased call, and everyone is wondering where the hell Miguel went while it ain’t good for Kreese. In the meantime, Daniel and Johnny have shuttered their own dojos, but you know that won’t last for long because Chozen is on the scene, and as he tells Silver here, he is the “gasoline” to the villain’s “fire.”

Cobra Kai knows how to stoke that fire. Hell, this almost makes up for Netflix cancelling Santa Clarita Diet at a pivotal point for Timothy Olyphant’s character (never mind, I’m still salty about that). From the mini-synopsis:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Netflix’s Cobra Kai is currently streaming the first four seasons on Netflix.