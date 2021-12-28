The Karate Kid has been elevating the underdogs for decades, and the franchise continues to reach absurd new heights with each season of Cobra Kai. This show really shouldn’t be so damn good, considering the central conceit: former champs of rival karate dojos simply cannot get along and expend all of their time, energy, money, and sanity attempting to outdo each other because nothing else matters. There’s so much posturing and virtual chest bumping going on, most of the adults are varying degrees of ridiculous, and the younger generation is simply trying to keep their sh*t together with real-life concerns while ducking the flotsam of the warring adults.

The meaning of the word “underdog” keeps shifting, too, with the plot growing bendier in Season 4 of this action-soap opera-comedy. Things do get ugly during moments, but don’t worry, this show isn’t going “dark and gritty.” Instead, it’s all about keeping the developments believable. And right when you think the show might start wearing out its welcome, well, it proves you wrong. I gotta hand it to creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg for once again staying faithful to the spirit of The Karate Kid franchise. They’ve kept things authentic and real here while staying just serious enough about the characters’ struggles. The overall tone stays light, and this season moves past previous hurdles (including Daniel LaRusso’s spiritual crusade and Johnny Lawrence’s beefs with the world) to revolve around the trainwreck of the senseis.

Those damn senseis. Currently, four of them are pushing to prove that their methods will churn out the mightiest karate menaces in the Valley. Stepping back for a moment, this sounds so silly, and oftentimes, it truly is, but this show wears a ton of heart on its sleeve along with its badassery.

Cobra Kai, of course, started out (back in 2018 at what was YouTube Red) as an underdog in and of itself, as well as being one of many nostalgia-fueled revivals and reboots and retreads. That’s a trend that feels endemic these days, mostly as shots-in-the-dark with few successes and a lot of cringe (look no further than And Just Like That… for a recent example). Yet this show manages to consistently stick landings by adhering to its own formula and no shortage of training montages and intense face-making between Ralph Macchio’s LaRusso and William Zabka’s Lawrence. We’ve already been though the debates about who was truly the bad guy at that All-Valley Tournament in 1984. Seriously, there’s an oral history and Reddit forums and everything else, all to debate the question of whether that crane kick was illegal.

What I’m saying is this: people are invested in this show. There’s a danger in that because further seasons could potentially ruin what already happened, but rest assured that this baby is still treated in a loving manner by all involved. The writers all appear to adore these characters, and the actors are endlessly game, and so on. And as for that crane kick, illegal or not, that decades-old move set up Johnny and Daniel’s vibes for life. The show has done well at making both dudes look buffoonish at various points, but Season 4 goes there by explicitly referencing said kick. It’s a risky move yet one that audiences have also been waiting to see.

How that crane kick plays out now, I won’t spoil, but there’s also this crossroads: Daniel and Johnny must now band together against true evil. That’s where Season 3 ended, with Johnny’s newly minted Eagle Fang dojo teaming up with Daniel’s Miyagi-Do because John Kreese (Martin Kove) once again went mad with power after reclaiming the Cobra Kai dojo. Not only that, but Kreese called in reinforcements in the form of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), which once again shows that (as with the previous returns of Chozen and Ali) this show’s writers continue to pull from the well when appropriate, and the writers know these characters well.