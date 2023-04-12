Have you met Max? It’s the new service formerly known as HBO Max, and they are coming in hot with a whole slew of shows and specials. This is great news for everyone who loves good television, but bad news for anyone named Max, who will no doubt have a confusing year. It’s like Alexa all over again.

But with the new announcement comes the first look at Colin Farrell‘s new show The Penguin, aptly named after his tough guy villain in Matt Reeves‘ 2022 emo superhero film Batman. And by the first look, we can safely say: this “penguin” guy sure is pretty evil. It’s hard to even believe that our lovable boy Colin is really in under all of that makeup giving his best Tony Soprano impression.

According to the official synopsis, the series will pick up right where Reeves’ Batman left off. “After Paul Dano’s The Riddler kills Carmine Falcone, one of Gotham City’s top mob bosses, he floods the major downtown area in a coordinated terrorist attack — leaving Farrell’s Cobblepot with a city in chaos and a power vacuum within Gotham’s underworld.” Reeves is also producing the series.

The series is currently in production and is slated for a 2024 release, where it will have to compete with shows like The Last Of Us and House of the Dragon. But really, when it comes down to it, could zombies and dragons really tackle Academy Award Nominee Colin Farrell? Didn’t think so! And will Robert Pattinson make his grand return to stop him? Who knows.

The Penguin will also star Cristin Milioti, Michael Zegen, and Clancy Brown. Check out the trailer above.

