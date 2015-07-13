Comcast Is Preparing To Offer Broadband Users A Streaming Cable Package For $15

Good news and, uh, less good news.
First, the good: In what appears to be an attempt to push back against competitors like SlingTV, Comcast is preparing to roll out a new service called Stream that will offer a limited cable package — including HBO — to broadband internet users for $15 per month. From a blog post on Comcast’s website:
With Stream, Xfinity internet customers can watch live TV from about a dozen networks — including all the major broadcast nets and HBO — on laptops, tablets and phones in their home. It includes thousands of on-demand movies and shows to watch from home or away and even comes with access to TV Everywhere and a cloud DVR so you can record all your favorites and watch them later.
Stream will be available to our Xfinity internet customers for only $15 per month and will first launch in Boston at the end of the summer. We’ll take it to Chicago and Seattle next, with plans to make it available everywhere in our footprint by early 2016.
Now, the less good: It’s not exactly clear if this is more of a cable replacement or a cable supplement for families with screen-addicted #teenz. I suppose that depends more on the networks in the package, which were not revealed in the announcement. I’m not a mathematician, but “about a dozen networks” minus HBO and at least the four major broadcast networks leave us with somewhere in the neighborhood of seven. That is… [slides beans around on abacus]… not very many networks. And if ESPN isn’t one of the seven, it doesn’t solve many viewers’ live sports problem. But for $15 per month, you probably don’t get to expect the world, you know?
Check the fine print! I would assume Scumcast is backending bandwidth caps onto this somehow.
The language seems to indicate that it ONLY works while you’re on your home network anyway, IE it won’t let you watch TV away from home. They also don’t mention any of the major streaming boxes (Roku, AppleTV, etc), and given how Comcast blocks HBO Go on Roku for no good reason, I imagine that’s not an accident.
If I get to pick the other seven channels, they can double the price.
That, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon I’ll be good with that.
Doesnt the idea of ala carte cable seem perfect?
@Movementarian Agree with you 100%.
Also, why are people watching ESPN? They have college football on Saturdays and MNF. Who cares about the baseball or basketball games they show?
Probably people that like College basketball or baseball.
USA for the wrasslin crowd. Oxygen and Hallmark for the women and their feelz. Probably Spike or maybe FX for those who want to watch movies on cable TV channels not named HBO. Starz possibly because that shit is in everything. So there is five.
Given that HBO Now costs $15 a month on its own, I’m skeptical that that $15 price tag will stick for very long.
I’d be just fine without ESPN or Fox news. This might end up being the way to go, As long as its separate from and does not interfere with my Ultra high speed bandwidth connection.