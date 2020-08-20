Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In September

Binge-watching fans, get ready because HBO and HBO Max are bringing their A-game this September with a roster of new films and TV shows that might make you forget we’re still in the middle of a pandemic during a hotly-contested election year.
Just kidding, but these comedies, limited series, and sci-fi dramas will definitely keep you entertained. From big names like Ridley Scott, Bette Midler, and Jude Law to coming-of-age comedies, satires filmed during quarantine, and a new project from Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, there’s no way you’ll be lacking for streaming content this month.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this September.
Raised By Wolves (HBO Max series premiering 9/3)
HBO Max is venturing into sci-fi territory with this new series produced by the master himself, Ridley Scott. The show follows two androids tasked with raising a group of human children on an alien planet. As they grow up, they begin to feud amongst themselves, making the androids question their directive, and if the human race can truly be saved.
Unpregnant (HBO Max film streaming 9/10)
Barbie Ferreira and Haley Lu Richardson star in this coming-of-age comedy that puts a fresh, timely spin on the classic road trip romp. The two plays former best friends and high school students Veronica (Richardson) and Bailey (Ferreria) as they go on a cross country trip straight from Hell after Veronica discovers she’s pregnant, and she can’t get an abortion close to home.
Coastal Elites (HBO special streaming 9/12)
Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Issa Rae, and Kaitlyn Dever star in this HBO special that takes a satirical look at the state of our culture right now. Each star plays a character in quarantine, connecting with Paulson’s new-age therapist and venting about their frustrations — be they political, pandemic-related, or otherwise.
The Third Day (HBO limited series premiering 9/14)
This limited drama series stars Jude Law and Moonlight’s Naomie Harris as two people who are drawn to a mysterious island inhabited by unwelcoming natives. They each must confront their fears and prejudices while trying to survive and understand this strange new world.
Coming To HBO And HBO Max In September:
TBD
Haute Dog, Season One Premiere
Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Seasons 1-3
The Murders at White House Farm, Season One Premiere
Avail. 9/1
93Queen, 2018
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2012
Blood Diamond, 2006
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Brak Show, 2000
Butterfield 8, 1960
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 1973
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
City Of God, 2003 (HBO)
Clara’s Heart, 1988
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
The Conversation, 1974
Cop Out, 2010
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Dave, 1993
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Election, 1999
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Father of the Bride, 1950
Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance, 2010
A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
Grease, 1978
Harlem Nights, 1989
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
Infomercials, 2013
In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
Jackson, 2016
JFK, 1991
Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Lake House, 2006
Lassie Come Home, 1943
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me, 1989
Life with Father, 1947
Little, 2019 (HBO)
Little Women, 1949
Lost in Space, 1998
A Man Apart, 2003
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man, 1976
The Mexican, 2001
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Netizens, 2018
Observe and Report, 2009
Off the Air, 2011
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
The Outsiders, 1983
Over the Garden Wall, 2014
Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Private Benjamin, 1980
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Replacements, 2000
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Son of the Mask, 2005
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80, 1983
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson, 1942
Three Kings, 1999
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
V for Vendetta, 2006
Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wind and the Lion, 1975
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Avail. 9/3
Raised by Wolves, Season Premiere
Avail. 9/4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
Avail. 9/5
Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Avail. 9/10
Unpregnant, Film Premiere
Avail. 9/11
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
Avail. 9/12
Coastal Elites (HBO)
Avail. 9/14
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
We Are Who We Are, Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 9/15
Re:ZERO, Season 2
Avail. 9/17
Weston Woods, 2020
Avail. 9/18
Habla Now (HBO)
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
Avail. 9/19
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 9/23
Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
Avail. 9/25
Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 9/26
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Avail. 9/27
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)
Leaving HBO And HBO Max In September
Leaving 9/7
A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)
The Hate U Give, 2018
Leaving 9/8
The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving 9/28
24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 9/30
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)
Anna, 2019 (HBO)
Apocalypse Now, 1979 (HBO)
Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (HBO)
The Departed, 2006
The Exorcist, 1973
Free Willy, 1993
Grease, 1978
Gremlins, 1984
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
Shaft, 2019 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Superman Returns, 2006
Troy, 2004
War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wild Bunch, 1969