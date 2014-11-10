‘Community’ Has Added Two TV Vets As Regular Cast Members For Season 6

I’m starting to get a Happy Days season 10 vibe off of Community thanks to the defections of Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown, but Alison Brie is still there and the show keeps adding fresh characters so I’m still gonna watch.

Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) and Keith David (Enlisted) are joining the cast of Community, which returns for its sixth season next year exclusively on Yahoo. Brewster will play Francesca “Frankie” Dart, a consultant brought in to help whip the school into shape (good luck with that), while David plays retired scientist Elroy Patashnik. (It’s not clear if Elroy is a student or a professor at Greendale… but that’s a fine line, anyway.)

Besides his role in Enlisted, last year’s unsuccesful attempt by FOX to have thier own perpetually doomed yet critically lauded comedy, you know David from his pivotal role in Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez’s Men At Work, or at least, I do. He also does a ton of narration work. Apparently, he was the voice of the Bible in The Bible and he was the narrator in the “Pillows and Blankets” episode of Community.

You know Brewster from her long stint on Criminal Minds (which is NOT a show about a future world where floating brains become bank robbers and live on the outskirts of the law), her criminally short stint on Andy Richter Controls the Universe, her work on Harvey Birdman, and in a bunch of guest spots on shows like The Birthday Boys, Drunk History, American Dad, and Community where she played Debra Chambers. Wait, what?

It’s interesting that Community creator and showrunner Dan Harmon brought two actors back that he has worked with on the show before, but while I’ll excuse David’s past with the show since it was merely his voice, I am balking at the Brewster add. This isn’t one of the Law and Order shows (Brewster appeared as multiple characters on Law and Order: SVU), continuity matters. Next thing you know, they’ll just start wiping away bad episodes with a simple excuse to completely re-write the story… oh.

In all seriousness, I’m sure Brewster and David will be fine, but I think we’re all ready for Leonard to have a much bigger role on the show and for Ted McGinley to join up as the oldest frat brother in existence. Whadya say? Let’s fan campaign that sh*t!

