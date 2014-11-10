‘Community’ Has Added Two TV Vets As Regular Cast Members For Season 6

I’m starting to get a Happy Days season 10 vibe off of Community thanks to the defections of Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown, but Alison Brie is still there and the show keeps adding fresh characters so I’m still gonna watch.
Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) and Keith David (Enlisted) are joining the cast of Community, which returns for its sixth season next year exclusively on Yahoo. Brewster will play Francesca “Frankie” Dart, a consultant brought in to help whip the school into shape (good luck with that), while David plays retired scientist Elroy Patashnik. (It’s not clear if Elroy is a student or a professor at Greendale… but that’s a fine line, anyway.)
Besides his role in Enlisted, last year’s unsuccesful attempt by FOX to have thier own perpetually doomed yet critically lauded comedy, you know David from his pivotal role in Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez’s Men At Work, or at least, I do. He also does a ton of narration work. Apparently, he was the voice of the Bible in The Bible and he was the narrator in the “Pillows and Blankets” episode of Community.
You know Brewster from her long stint on Criminal Minds (which is NOT a show about a future world where floating brains become bank robbers and live on the outskirts of the law), her criminally short stint on Andy Richter Controls the Universe, her work on Harvey Birdman, and in a bunch of guest spots on shows like The Birthday Boys, Drunk History, American Dad, and Community where she played Debra Chambers. Wait, what?
It’s interesting that Community creator and showrunner Dan Harmon brought two actors back that he has worked with on the show before, but while I’ll excuse David’s past with the show since it was merely his voice, I am balking at the Brewster add. This isn’t one of the Law and Order shows (Brewster appeared as multiple characters on Law and Order: SVU), continuity matters. Next thing you know, they’ll just start wiping away bad episodes with a simple excuse to completely re-write the story… oh.
In all seriousness, I’m sure Brewster and David will be fine, but I think we’re all ready for Leonard to have a much bigger role on the show and for Ted McGinley to join up as the oldest frat brother in existence. Whadya say? Let’s fan campaign that sh*t!
Source: Yahoo
You may know Keith David from his role as “ass to ass” guy in Requiem for a Dream, a perfect scene to parody with Britta and Annie.
I’ve got five on it.
Oh my science.
/internet
Nope. “Ass to ass” guy was Darren Aronofsky’s father.
Keith David was “I know it’s pretty, but I didn’t let it out for air” guy.
[i.imgur.com]
You know what I like about Paget Brewster returning to Community? EVVERRRRYYYYTHING.
Yes, not to be confused with David Keith, who I’ve always thought of as the white version of Keith David (and whom I always forget if he played a role, or if it was Michael Rooker).
I would watch the everloving hell out of that version of Criminal Minds. Can it be a western? Butch Cerebellum and the Medulla Oblongata Kid?
I don’t know exactly why, but seeing Paget Brewster always instantly makes me extremely happy. I mean she’s cool and funny and beautiful and stuff, but still the reaction seems a little inordinate. It’s weird. Anyway, glad to hear about her returning. And Keith David, well, pretty much everything I just said also applies to him, so double-yay!
Well duh it’s because Paget Brewster worked with a masturbating Peele and an Exasperated Key.
Mary’s dad in There’s Something About Mary.
Frank and beans!!!!
The Koog approves.
The Koog needs to make another appearance. If he wants to write an episode and/or bring Will Arnett with him, even better.
You may also know Keith David from the popular, well-known series “The Cape.” Or at least Abed does.
Really, dude?! You missed THAT gem of a reference?!
I FEEL BAD!
Was checking comments to make sure someone touched on this. THANK YOU
Paget on “Community” is Thrilling. *CLINK!*
I know Keith David from Moesha originally. Anyone else??.
Sucks that Yvette is gone actually but she gets a pass for real life stuff. Donald Glover could come back though. This is gonna be a rough season…
Nice to see Burton Guster’s dad still getting work.
Ernie Hudson was a better pappa Guster
NO ONE LIKED ENLISTED.
Keith David Keith.
ALSO, Keith David from one of the greatest horror films of all time, John Carpenter’s the Thing.
ALSO ALSO, Keith David from the Princess & the Frog, Barbershop AND the voice of “We now return to Justice League…on Cartoon Network.”
Keith David RULES.
You may also know Keith David as the voice of the Arbiter in Halo 2.
Master Chief Collection at midnight, guys! It’s like an interactive paintball episode, right? Uhh… Sorry, I’ll see my way out.
Or Captain David Anderson from the Mass Effect series.
Or Keith David as Keith David, Vice-President of the United States in Saint’s Row IV.
If you don’t know Keith David from The Thing, you’re accidentally admitting that you’ve never seen the greatest nerd movie of all time.
You mistyped They Live.
I will pay Dan Harmon CASH MONEY to have that line in his first episode.
I don’t care what the full joke turns out to be. I just need that line. NOW.
damn. exactly what i was coming to say.
Ted McGinley to join up as the oldest frat brother in existence
yes please
Or maybe John C. McGinley, somehow.
Hey, look guys! A post about “Community.” It’s a perfect time for people who didn’t watch season 5 to say the show should die already. I mean, why would we want to keep supporting this show after it gave us duds like The Ass Crack Bandit?
You clicked on an article of a show you no longer like, signed in, and commented….just for that?
Men at Work was the funniest movie to an 8 year old Poony. I strongly believe this statement holds true 24 years later.
Let’s not forget he had a role in THE CAPE!!!!
He will always be David Anderson to me.