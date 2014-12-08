Comparing What The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Cast Looked Like In The Pilot Vs. Now

The thing that struck me the most about rewatching the Sons of Anarchy pilot after not having done so for years, outside of Jax’s accent, is how light the tone was. There were beatings and bodies and bare asses, sure, but there was a sense of good-natured fun — when the fellas said they were a “brotherhood,” you believed it. SAMCRO didn’t seem like such a bad place.
Not so much anymore, after countless broken promises, shady deals, and senseless murders. It even shows on the actors, who look more bruised and tired than they did seven short years ago. Let’s take a look at what many members of the Sons of Anarchy cast looked like in the pilot versus now (or when they were killed). Spoilers, obviously.
Jax Teller
Gemma Morrow
Clay Morrow
Bobby Munson
I think Tig & Chibs got better looking over time tbh
Opie :'(
I totally agree with you!
I think they all did! Tig does not look righ without the facial hair. lol
God I miss Opie.
Agree, I always thought Opie’s death was when Jax really started going off the rails.
Opie should have been the only one to survive.
@jennyt8675309 @Fire Wok With Me Youre both right.
Anytime I see Opie I want to cry. Was the only good thing about this show.
Happy looks the same…and didn’t half sack go nuts and murder people like 3 years ago?
Half Sack killed his elderly landlady and her cat, then jumped (or fell) off a roof and died. I think his family said he started acting weird after getting a concussion or something.
@ArtCarnage Yeah, that’s the story I think he was in some accident and had massive head injury in a high speed motorcycle accident and with all that he did before killing himself they think the head injury he sustained caused psychological disorder causing him to outbursts not to mention he was doing drugs too so yeah fuck that guy for killing the cat.
Fun fact, he once dated Katy Perry before she got famous that is.
thought I heard it was drug related or something … too lazy to google.
There were no drugs in Johnny Lewis’s(Half Sack)system at the time of his death.
Hap’s last name is Lowman? I think his dad once sold me some Fuller Brushes. Isn’t that one of Willie Lowman’s sons in Death of a Salesman? Hap and Biff, right? Mr. Sutter, can I come and work for you?
Tara aged backwards?
I think Tara’s look is a visual representation of what the club did to her – from perky medical professional in a pony tail to her chopped-off prison hair cut. The lost hair represented her lost identity.
They didn’t show Unser because he looked exactly the same all the way through.
I was JUST thinking the same thing!
I thought Unser was claymationed?
Of course the show has gotten darker each season, it’s based on Hamlet. That being said, I do miss the humor in the earlier season. At least Tig had a few humorous moments this season.
EXACTLY! People are expecting some huge plot twist that ultimately results in a happy ending but like you said-it is loosely based on Hamlet so obviously these people need to brush up on their “William Shakespeare”
I looks like Hunnam had a nose job, if going by the side by side comparison on the header.
I don’t think Pearlman ever really changed nor did Happy or Unser.
Tig, Chibs and Gemma look considerably older since the beginning of the show. I guess giving all your kids rhyming names, working for the Irish, and butchering wonderful songs does that to a person.
I don’t think he had a nose job. Was probably just in mid flare in the one pic.
My version of the last SOA show is (almost) everybody is dead and the screen morphs into the Street Fighter video game and says “Happy Wins”
LOL
This is why I went from watching, to hate watching, to eventually giving up on the show. I feel like with each season the show got more and more depressing until it was all one big sad music montage of people smoking and staring pensively at the filthy walls of their trailers.
By the later seasons I began to wonder how they could possibly continue to get prospects (not that they got very many). Absolutely nothing about being in the gang seems fun. Most of the members seem to spend their time running personal errands for Jax and Gemma until they get murdered by whatever organized crime syndicate Jax has pissed off that week. Heck most of them don’t even seem to like each other very much.
“This” is why you stopped watching? Characters’ gradual changes in appearance?
No @XPacEnergyDrink he stopped watching because every episode probably made him feel awful. Some of us watch shows to relax, to be entertained. When you stop feeling so good each and every episode, it loses its flavor.
That was Shameless for me. The story kept getting sadder and sadder, it was ridiculous.
Should have clarified that a bit, I meant that the characters’ increasingly haggard, beaten down and in some cases bloody appearance reflected the gradual change in tone which made me stop watching it.
Looks like most of them stayed white trash.
It sucks that it doesn’t carry the same tone anymore, but I like that they’ve got the balls to actually stick with the tragic arc. Tragedy means shit gets worse, not better.
Wendy looked great on Sopranos but looked like she hit the wall the first few season of Sons.
Don’t know what she did since then but damn she looks good again
Recovering from Joey?
I missed Opie too. I missed everyone! I agree this season was a mess. But I still watched it all. I really thought Jax was going to sail off the road. Right up until he hit the truck