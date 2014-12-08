Comparing What The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Cast Looked Like In The Pilot Vs. Now

#FX #Sons Of Anarchy
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.08.14 34 Comments
The thing that struck me the most about rewatching the Sons of Anarchy pilot after not having done so for years, outside of Jax’s accent, is how light the tone was. There were beatings and bodies and bare asses, sure, but there was a sense of good-natured fun — when the fellas said they were a “brotherhood,” you believed it. SAMCRO didn’t seem like such a bad place.

Not so much anymore, after countless broken promises, shady deals, and senseless murders. It even shows on the actors, who look more bruised and tired than they did seven short years ago. Let’s take a look at what many members of the Sons of Anarchy cast looked like in the pilot versus now (or when they were killed). Spoilers, obviously.

Jax Teller

Gemma Morrow

Clay Morrow

Bobby Munson

