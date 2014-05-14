Conan Discovers George R. R. Martin’s Foolproof Method For Protecting His Work From Computer Viruses

George R.R. Martin took a break from writing about sex and betrayal to drop by Conan and entertain for a bit. HBO must’ve had their backs turned or something and he managed to escape.
He’s always a welcome appearance on television screens though, mostly because he’s proven to be an entertaining guest in the past. Even with this seemingly innocuous tidbit about his computer practices, Martin still manages to be pretty fun to listen to. The only thing missing is the revelation that he uses a third computer to spend sweaty nights looking at German porno and bakery websites.
It’s a good piece of advice for writers though. I would also throw out that you should occupy a different space in relation to whatever task you are trying to complete. Like right now, I’m writing this in a room that I believe was once a crack den. It gives me the proper inspiration for top notch blog posts and it gets the strongest Wi-Fi signal from the McDonald’s next door.
(Via Team Coco)
Put the whole interview up when you can so I don’t have to go look for it. thanks :)
I don’t think they ever put the whole interview up on Team Coco. The full episode might though.
I’m watching it right now, what is this wizardry?
(I know, they put up promo clips, shut up)
@esopillar34 STOP FLAUNTING YOUR ABILITY TO WATCH TV!
YOU CAN’T STIFLE ME-
It’s the only ability I have…
Get back to work!
There is zero chance the books get published in time before the show catches up. It’s a real concern.
I think the show runners will continue to add scenes not in the book to give him more time, such as the recent bran/john snow bit. As long as they add to the story; which I felt that storyline did, then I won’t mind. Even then it will likely not be enough, but fingers crossed.
Just go home and finish the next book….PLEASE!
Well now that we now he’s using a system that was obsolete before he finished his first book that explains the delays.
Also I now really want a Lord Tire Center in the next book.
Ummm Conan, there is no Lord Targaryen,
what an idiot
**spoilers** Oh yeah, i forgot there is
Maybe if I post on here telling him to get back to work, he will see it and listen to me.