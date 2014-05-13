Conan Finds Out Just How Far Donald Sterling Will Go To Prove He’s Not A Racist.

Look, I’m not above posting Conan clips like this if the folks at Team Coco aren’t above making them. It’s my duty as the ‘late night guy’ to cover this sort of thing and it’s clear that a lot of time was put into inserting a colorful dashiki onto Donald Sterling during his Anderson Cooper interview.

Also I need one of those Danny Glover pillows immediately. I can hide behind it and tell my friends I’m too old for sh*t before rolling back over for a third or fourth nap that day. Socializing is hard.

(Via Team Coco)