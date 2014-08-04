Conan O’Brien Will Perform ‘The Monorail Song’ At A Live ‘Simpsons’ Show This Fall

fox

The world has been awash in terrific news about The Simpsons lately. There’s the 500+ episode marathon coming to FXX later this month, and the potentially Armageddon-causing Simpsons World website coming in October, and the Family Guy crossover episode that was it until today, when we got even more good news to sandwich between those two dates.

From a Buzzfeed interview with Conan O’Brien, which touched on the legacy of his episode, “Marge vs. The Monorail”:

Two days before I left to come to England, my phone rang and it was The Simpsons. And they said that they were doing a live show at the Hollywood Bowl, and all the actors are going to do the voices, and, ‘Would you be a special guest star and sing ‘The Monorail Song’ with the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Choir?’ And the answer there is ‘YES’, so I am going to do that I think in September.

Just so we’re clear on this: If the people at The Simpsons call you up — no matter who you are, even if you’re just regular old you and not the comedic genius responsible for writing the episode in question — and say “Hey, do you wanna perform ‘The Monorail Song’ with the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Choir at the Hollywood Bowl?” the correct answer is and always will be “YES.” That’s a no brainer.

The only downside to this whole thing, and I hesitate to even bring it up because it is such a bummer in an otherwise great piece of news, is that Conan was probably asked to do this because Phil Hartman isn’t around to perform it himself. Man, do I miss that guy.