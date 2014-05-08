Conan Reveals The Horrifying Reality Behind One Of Oprah’s First Audition Tapes

Earlier this week Oprah Winfrey released a thirty-one year old audition tape for her original Chicago talk show, (which first aired on her show back in 2005) revealing gems such as “Oprah” is “Harpo” spelled backwards. And she still got the job!

The people over at Conan got a hold of the copy of the tape, however, and they found something that somehow didn’t make it into the OWN airing:

Now that makes more sense. Lord Oprah will own all of our souls, someday.