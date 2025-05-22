Countdown will hail from Amazon MGM Studios with a showrunner and creator, Derek Haas, who has plenty of experience (Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., FBI: International) in the first-responder drama realm. Let’s do the detective work on what to expect from Ackles’ most immediately incoming series.

Jensen Ackles fans will want to prepare for several heaping helpings of the Supernatural star coming to Prime Video/Amazon . As Soldier Boy, he will not only shatter the remaining fragments of Homelander’s fragile psyche but will star in Vought International as one of two seminal Supes who mainlined the Compound V before it was a cool thing to do. Additionally, Prime Video will roll out a procedural thriller series with Ackles front and center while leading a group of undercover federal agents.

Plot

Sure, this is a cop drama, but Countdown will apparently please fans of Supernatural, not only due to Ackles’ presence but also because the actor wants to assure fans that his character, “rogue” LAPD detective Mark Meachum, will have much in common with demon hunter extraordinaire Dean Winchester. Really, that’s what Ackles promised Entertainment Weekly: “There’s probably going to be some familiarity from that fandom with this guy.” He added, “He’s going to be a familiar taste, which is good. I like doing that. I mean, I played Dean for 15 years. I loved playing that kind of a character. And I think this guy is in the vein of that, just with a completely different set of circumstances.”

Mark Meachum will be a risk taker with potentially extralegal ways, which should be wild considering that he’s leading a task force. Derek Haas further explained to EW that he became curious about task forces during Chicago P.D., and he describes this show’s group as “kind of like an all-star team and it’s got people from a bunch of different agencies. So you got DEA or NSA or you could have somebody from the coast guard, secret service, detectives from local police departments, feds.”

In this case, a particularly blatant crime sets the task force into motion. And for formality’s sake, a synopsis awaits:

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Cast

Ackles will be joined by Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, Jonathan Togo, and Elliot Knight.