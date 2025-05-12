The Boys debuted near the tail end of the MCU’s better days, and Prime Video/Amazon ‘s Bad Supe franchise is still going strong as James Gunn’s DCU takes shape. However, The Boys is winding down while the Gen V spin off is now firmly established with prequel series Vought Rising in the works. Before that show launches, we gotta see Homelander lose it for good, so let’s talk about how The Boys‘ fifth season might torture his psyche and more.

Plot

To be perfectly blunt, Amazon has managed to reveal almost nothing about this final season’s plot. As showrunner, Kripke has also revealed that filming began last November with scripts only half written. He stressed that this isn’t uncommon for the satiric, superhero-skewering series since current events have forced last minute changes, so even if concrete plot hints had dropped, they could completely change by air time.

However, we can take some semi-educated guesses. Plot armor is now gone, so anybody and everybody could croak. Yay? Also, Butcher is likely working out how to use the virus as a weapon of mass destruction. Starlight and A-Train are the Supes most likely to free Hughie, MM, Kimiko, and Frenchie. Homelander has so many enemies, and that list has grown since he became de facto U.S. president. He will be beholden to Sister Sage, and it would be amazing if she turned on him and helped to take him out. For that matter, a satisfying Homie obliteration could come from Butcher, Ashley, Soldier Boy, Hughie, and others, but Eric Kripke (while speaking with TV Insider) has also made it sound like he remains his own worst enemy while really wanting Soldier Boy to come through as his father:

“Yeah, no, he is. The thing about Homelander — and I was just talking to Antony about this yesterday — is it’s sort of tragic, actually, but ultimately, the guy just wants someone to love him. He tries amassing all of this power just so someone somewhere will love him, but they’re all scared of him because of all that power. And I think the same goes for Soldier Boy… [Homelander] just wants a dad to love him and be proud of him. And without spoiling anything in Season 5, I would say, because the revelation that Soldier Boy was his father came so late in Season 3, we never really got the chance to play it, but actually playing this father-son relationship between those two characters, there’s a lot of material to mine there and a lot of fraught emotional turns. So we’re able to dig into that in Season 5, and it has been a blast watching those two actors play off each other in the dailies.”

Then there’s the Supernatural reunion of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy being thawed out after bringing Homie to tears upon discovery. Kripke recently weighed in with TV Insider on how these characters cross paths:

Behind the scenes, the fun has already been captured as Kripke shares, “It’s a blast. We already shot it.” And for anyone wondering which actors will share the screen with one another, Kripke adds, “I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other.”

Another major question remains: what will Ashley be like as a Supe? The last season finale featured her possibly Hulking out after taking Compound V in sheer desperation. Colby Minifie has admitted that she hopes this is “humiliating” for Ashley: