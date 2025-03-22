Plenty. A Prime Video/Amazon prequel series is now firing up to explore the origins of Compound V in Vought Rising. This show will feature two Bad Supes that viewers know and loathe love, so let’s put on our detective caps and piece together clues on what to expect.

The Boys spin off Gen V will return to campus later this year with the flagship series currently filming a fifth and final season . And that won’t be all that Eric Kripke wrote. The prolific showrunner has divulged that The Boys: Mexico has been backburnered , and we might never see a second season of the pandemic-placeholder animated series, Diabolical, so what will be next?

Plot

This show will be in good hands with Kripke heavily involved as an executive producer and The Boys writer/executive producer Paul Grellog stepping in as showrunner. He has promised to “blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Vought Rising will go back to the 1950s origins of Vought International while revolving around a pair of key Supes (Soldier Boy and Stormfront), although as the below casting section suggests, they will be joined by many others (including unsubstantiated rumors of Flyboy) of the organization’s dubious past. Before we get to the plot hints, a few words about the central duo:

Stormfront: When this character was introduced in The Boys‘ second season as a Translucent replacement, the show took its time in revealing that this was actually Klara Risinger (switched up from a male character in the comics), a century-old Nazi. In the TV show’s lore, Klara married Frederick Vought, who injected her with Compound V, thereby creating the world’s first Supe.

Portrayed by Aya Cash, Stormfront’s TV arrival shook up The Seven in The Boys‘ second season through the power of social media, through which she seduced the hell out of the already narcissistic Homelander. The two entered into a sexual relationship, even treating the audience to destructive, mid-air trysts, and her inevitable death contributed to Homelander’s paradoxical loneliness despite his legion of devoted fanboys. Digging into Stormfront’s past should yield even more narrative treasures.

Soldier Boy: As Vought-written propaganda dictates, Soldier Boy (as a Captain America Parody) grew up dirt poor and worked his way into military-hero status. In reality, he was a wealthy child who eventually became the first American Supe created by Frederick Vought through the Compound V serum.

Jensen Ackles will reprise this role, which he originated in The Boys‘ third season, but first, he will continue his Supernatural reunion with Kripke in the flagship series’ final season. As the leader of the 1980s Payback group and Homelander’s bio dad/sperm donor, he is also poised to help Homie’s psyche further crumble in The Boys‘ fifth season, which should both inform and whet appetites for seeing where Soldier Boy began his run in Vought Rising.