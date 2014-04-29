Craig Ferguson Explains Why He’s Leaving ‘The Late Late Show,’ Remains The Classiest Guy In Late Night

When David Letterman announced his retirement earlier this month, it almost immediately became evident that Craig Ferguson would not stick around late night television much longer himself. He never lobbied for Dave’s job, he seemed indifferent to the shifts in the landscape, and even as potential replacements for his show were tossed around, Craig Ferguson remained quiet, save for congratulating Stephen Colbert for landing the The Late Show. To be honest, I was a little concerned because, to me, it felt like Ferguson was getting steamrolled, and that CBS and Leslie Moonves were not giving him the respect he deserved for putting in a decade of amazing work with no complaint.
Turns out, Ferguson never had any interest in Dave’s job, nor in continuing his own show beyond this year. As Ferguson tells it, he’d already planned to leave. From Variety:
“It wasn’t contentious. I was just like, ‘I feel like I’m done. We were all fine and were tying up loose ends. And then Dave surprised everybody with the announcement and that threw a spanner in the works. And I had to sit and keep my mouth shut while speculation raged wildly.”
In fact, Ferguson wanted to leave over the summer, but CBS talked him into staying longer so that they could find a replacement, and Ferguson agreed if only so his staff could also find new jobs. He understands that no matter what he says, people are going to say that he was pushed out because of Dave’s retirement, but it’s really not the case, and he honestly had no designs on Dave’s job.
“I had no desire — none — to do that job,” Ferguson said. “I could barely keep it together at 12:30, never mind 11:30. Nobody wants to hear it. It’s so bizarre. People want it to be Jay and Dave or Jay and Conan or some kind of big story. That’s not me, that’s not what I want. I think what happens is that certain people want you to want it, and they want you to not get it. If that makes ‘em happy, well … It really wasn’t what I aspired to. Doing this job wasn’t something I aspired to, either. I kind of fell into this.”
What’s he going to do next? He has “ideas.” He plans to host a syndicated game show this fall, Celebrity Name Game and work on a few projects his production company has in the works over on the Science Channel and Discovery. But what he’s almost certainly not going to do is host another late-night talk show. “It just doesn’t feel like that’s the way I’m headed,” he said. And that’s fine. He gave us an outstanding decade of quirky, cerebral, low-key but brilliant work on The Late Late Show and I hope he at least gets the rousing send-off he deserves.
Source: Variety
my guess would be taking Colbert’s time slot on Comedy Central when Stephen moves to Letterman’s spot on CBS.
That would be doing a late night show. So, no.
@dissident
They would just fill in the timeslot with a prerecorded show (the game show, maybe). Colbert didn’t go live, either.
He should become an investigative journalist like Geraldo and go on a quest to find out whatever happened to his predecessor Craig Kilborn.
Kilborn was last spotted drinking hard on Sunset the night The Daily Show won it’s first slew of Emmys
Classiest. Guy. On. Tv.
100%
His travel shows were awesome. I like the idea of him doing a science show, but a travel show would be cool too. He does best on the fly, but also showing how smart he is. Good luck, man
The episode from Scotland with Mila Kunis as a guest is just fantastic.
Him doing a travel show would be fantastic. But he seems the type that’d like to be home with his kids, rather than constantly away from them.
Really enjoy his interviews
I watched this morning (it’s on at 12:02am in my region). I hope he means it when he said he’s taking Geoff and Secretariat with him whatever it is.
Also, something like 150 more episodes. Here’s hoping nothing abruptly shortens that number, I’m gonna be counting down.
Damn it. Damn it damn it damn it damn it damn it.
“I had no desire — none — to do that job,”
I love that quote because it is how I felt when people were complaining about Jimmy Fallon getting the tonight show over more deserving people, like (insert famous funny person). Or how there are no late night jobs for females like Tina Fey, or Ellen.
Newsflash!
Despite what Late Night people tell you, Late Night Talk Show isn’t every comedian’s dream job.
Fact: Every comedian’s dream job is being a rock star.
Seriously I could see them offering it to Fey and her just laughing and laughing and then siccing the dogs on them.
Probably why they approached John Oliver last fall and confirms why they were talking to Chelsea Handler.
Glad to hear it’s his choice independent of everything. I hope he does some standup, produces a few decent sitcoms with his esthetic, and goes on everyone else’s talk shows so he can continue to be publicly charming.
People are going to be talking about his 10-year run as a creative high point of what you can get away with on TV for a long time. Like if Letterman had wrapped it up after his first 10 years on NBC.
Going to miss him. Hope he gets Peter Capaldi on before he goes.
If Series 8 does any filming stateside, you know Capaldi will be on.
Sorry for the HORRIFIC Pun, and retreated joke, just dont think “its a great day for America”.
Ya optimistic witty Scott. Again you will be sorely missed.
I vote that he does a puppet show as his next project. This can’t be the last of Wavy Rancheros…
I liked him and his show well enough, but i really think the fanboys of it overrate it a lot.
Yes, it was a little different than some of the others but you’re kidding yourselves a bit. It was still monologue/desk riffing/celeb interview like everyone else. And what really hurt the show and made it a chore to watch nightly, for me, is that he rarely if ever truly changed things up. He didn’t do remote segments, he didn’t do sketches, or anything like that to make each night fresh. It was just mails and tweets every single night. It just got really tired for me and I found that I was watching his show the least out of all of them – especially after Leno left.
Well he did do those weeks in Scotland, Paris, and New Orleans, which were nice shake-ups, but those are fair points. For me, though, his excellence in interviews outweighed the stale format. Then again, I mostly only watch talk shows when they have guests I really love, which doesn’t happen often enough for me to get sick of any show’s format.
Rarely changed things up? Like his episodes with Stephen Fry or Desmond Tutu, which no other late night host would dream of? Then you say he didn’t change it up because he didn’t do the remote segments that every other late night host does all the time? I disagree with your opinion, sir.
I would watch anything Craig Ferguson does for the Science or Discovery Channel. If his TV programming inspires more kids to go into STEM professions, that would be wonderful.
But it’s sad to see Ferguson leave the late night ranks, when he just brings so much to the table.
Whatever he does, it has to involve Kristen Bell as a co-host. Those two are magic together.
Just give it Geoff and I’ll be somewhat okay.
Bet his final week is gonna be fantastic.
I’m so sad. Now there is no one on late night I will want to watch anymore. Good thing I’ve got cable. Late night reruns of Big Bang Theory and Castle it is… oh and Jon Stewart. I really liked Craig. Oh well.
I’ll miss ye, Mr. Ferguson.
I heard Ferguson was coming to town to do a show and was interested in going. I check the prices and tickets were going for 150 a pop. I don’t know what he will do next, but I know he will be just fine.
Fergueson is the only late night guy i laugh at. I will miss him.