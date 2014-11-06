Craig Ferguson Has Chosen A Strangely Appropriate Final Guest For His ‘Late Late Show’ Send Off

Guests for the final three weeks of Craig Ferguson’s The Late Late Show have been announced. Ferguson’s final show will be on December 19th, after which he’ll be replaced by James Corden. Among those who will stop by during the last three weeks will be some of his most frequent guests — Tim Meadows, Thomas Lennon, Betty White and Henry Winkler — as well as Jon Hamm, Carey Fisher, his old pal Drew Carey from The Drew Carey Show, Mila Kunis, and Larry King.
Oddly, but also appropriately, Jay Leno — the last late-night host to step down from network television — will be the final guest, and I suppose the two will chat about what happens after a late-night show ends its run. For Jay Leno, it just means another talker — a car-themed show on CNBC — while Ferguson won’t disappear, either. He’s hosting Celebrity Name Game, which is currently in syndication.
Disappointingly, the big Doctor Who fan does not have anyone associated with that show stopping by in the last three weeks, nor is the subject of one of his best interviews of all time, Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie.
Source: THR
(Google searches to see if Jack Kevorkian is still alive)
Shit…I guess you gotta go with Leno
Was really hoping for one last Kristen Bell ep.
She’ll show up.
She’s a guest on December 2nd
Hooray!
She should have been the only guest on her night.
Ferguson would be my hero forever if he scratched out Jay Leno at the last second and brought in Conan.
That would be incredible.
He should already be your hero forever!
I’m actually interested to see him interview Jay Leno. I am disappointed, though, that we aren’t getting another interview with Alice Eve.
leno as the last guest is perfect. it will take the sting out of craigyferg leaving by giving me a guest i cannot stand. a little lemon to go with the sugar? (plus leno and craig are friends, so…)
I’m really surprised he hasn’t had Capaldi on since he became The Doctor.
I liked his interviews with John Waters too.
I wanted to see Craig Kilborn.
Why isn’t he going on a road trip with Kristen Bell? That’s all I’ve ever wanted.
Their trip to France was great.
Ariel Tweeto!
Didn’t know who she was before Ferguson, don’t know who she is now or if she even exists but I do know miss her.
She was on that Flying Alaska show.
I will be extremely sad if her or Ricky Gervais do not pop up at some point. And hopefully JRT will be on camera in the last episode instead of Geoff.
And Leno is on almost once a week in the form of a fly, so this is a little disappointing.
“Craig, you mean you’re not getting your own on CBS every night at 10pm?”
Yeah I’ve been hoping for a Capaldi appearance since he was announced as the latest Doc 14 or so months ago. I feel cheated. I loved hearing their LSD stories the one time he did appear years ago, though.
[www.youtube.com]
No Craig Kilborn?
MUST have Shirley Manson back on before he goes.