Craig Ferguson On His New Stand-Up Docuseries And The Ravages Of Life On The Road

From his years spent hosting the The Late Late Show with a horse named Secretariat in tow all the way back to his name-making turn on The Drew Carey Show and beyond, Craig Ferguson‘s made a near-lethal weapon (in the kindest manner possible) of his rollicking Scottish accent. Despite never leaving the small screen (or the big one) for too long, he’s about to return to a TV or streaming device near you with his upcoming stand-up docuseries, Hobo Fabulous. Comedy Dynamics Network will launch the series (you can watch the trailer here) on November 12 across the iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox platforms and through cable providers.

Through this project, Ferguson aims to deliver a docuseries like folks have never seen before. You know, something that goes far beyond the usual, carefully calculated behind-the-scenes glimpses that creative types like to release to prove they are human. Well, Ferguson certainly swaggers onstage in a bit of a rock-star way, but offstage, it’s clear that he carries no pretense and does not struggle upon returning to reality. For every joke that people hear live, many more moments are spent between gigs and backstage, dissecting bits and feeling out what works (and what, most decidedly, does not) and what he hopes to communicate to his audience. By the end, viewers will see a truly deep dive for what’s ultimately a team effort, and Ferguson was gracious enough to speak with us about the docuseries and more.

Whoa, you sound exactly like Craig Ferguson.

You know, it’s something that I’m working on! I’m trying very hard to keep it that way. I’m actually out in rural Scotland right now, so the accent work is doing well.

Sometimes I feel like I know what someone will sound like on the phone, and then there’s a slight difference, but you are definitely Craigy Ferg.

[Laughs] Yes, it’s me.

Well, this docuseries does show off your different shades. We see what you’re like when you’re not on stage, and you have many softer, reflective moments.

Yeah, what I wanted to do was trying to create something different for the viewer. Like, really my position on it was this: when you’re actually at a stand-up comedy show, and you know this because you’ve seen ’em, it’s a much more intimate thing. And if you’re in a stand-up comedy show that’s then turned into a special, you’ll look at that special and say, “What happened to that bit?” And “that bit was cut out.” So it’s a different sort of a thing. For me and the way I do things, I felt like with that format, I was losing an intimacy that existed in the theater. So what I wanted to try to do was to create a format for myself that gave the viewer something that the person in the theater didn’t get. To create an alternative to the intimacy of a live show. And also, Joe [Bolter] and I (who wrote the show) had set ourselves a challenge at the start of the writing period. We said, “Let’s write 90 minutes of stand-up that contains no politics. Zero politics.” And so we did!

A lot of people will appreciate the no-politics aspect.

It was an experiment and a challenge for ourselves, but because it was like that, it created a show which was intimate and reflective and anecdotal. I think this particular stand-up show lends itself to this type of format, and it was a kind-of organic thing that grew out of the way that we started writing the show in the first place, really.