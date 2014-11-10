Here’s Craig Ferguson’s Perfect Explanation About Why He’s Leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

Craig Ferguson continued his farewell tour last week. He’s already announced his finale date (December 19th, the day after The Colbert Report ends, so hopefully Ferguson won’t be overshadowed) and has booked the last three weeks of guests, including the strangely appropriate final guest, Jay Leno.
The other hosts are also stopping by. CBS’s website didn’t give it much play (their YouTube channel always gives short shrift to Craig Ferguson), but Jimmy Kimmel was a guest on Friday’s show, and he ended spending much of his time begging Ferguson to stay, saying with disbelief, “We don’t quit jobs here! We get fired! We don’t leave voluntarily!”
Ferguson persisted, however, and after Kimmel explained to Ferguson that he’s ‘very good at this” and would be lousy with his chosen profession after leaving late night (fighting crime), Ferguson dropped this amazing quote (at 25:45):
“It’s a short time on this planet, man. It’s a date, and then a hyphen, and then another date. And we’re the hyphen. And I’m like, ‘I’m not spending the whole time talking to f**king celebrities, man. I’m not doing it.'”
If there was any doubts about the fact that Craig Ferguson is leaving The Late Late Show on his own terms, this entire wonderful interview will completely dispel them.
The Kimmel interview starts at the 19 minute mark.
via Splitsider
There was a rider in his contract that if he didn’t get the Late Show slot when Letterman retired, he would get to quit, or they have to buy out his contract, or I forget what.
He’s hinted during the last few months that he’s super glad they didn’t give him the Late Show. He’s said during the last three years or so, on the show, that he doesn’t want to do it anymore. He’s done a lot of stuff to fuck with CBS over the years too.
There was never any question in the mind of his fans that he’s leaving on his own terms. Just sayin’.
I really admire seeing Craig just saying “fuck it” and walking away with 10 years of very funny and innovative television.
Except he isn’t very funny or innovative. I’ve never heard anyone say “Look this guy is ripping off Craig Ferguson!” Most people I know didn’t even know he was still on the air. Different strokes I suppose.
Maybe not innovative, but I suspect that his attitude towards being a late night talk show host is summed up in two words: “Fuck it”. Out of that came some very unusual stuff that only got better the more you watched him. He got his little backwater to play in without a whole hell of a lot of interference, kind of the way Monty Python worked at the BBC.
But he is hilarious, and most of the humor comes out of the multitude of running jokes. He’s one of the few that I will watch despite who his guest is. And when he has the right guest (Billy Connolly comes to mind) he gets even better.
No one else is doing what Ferguson does. Letterman is tired and over it. Leno was lowest common denominator shit. Conan was funny but it got tired by the time he got to TBS. Kimmel is funny but not innovative.
Oh, and Chelsea Handler is a bleached diarrhea squirt on the granny panties of Late Night. But she does like to show off her yabbos, which aren’t bad.
@NerdEyeBlind So in order to be funny or innovative someone has to rip you off? No, the fact is that he was brave enough to do things that the Network didn’t want him to do and tried repeatedly to steer him away from. He wouldn’t be able to do those things at an earlier slot, where advertisers get more control, more power.
Other people can’t copy him, 1 because it would be completely transparent when there’s like 5 guys doing late night shows like this. And 2 because their networks either have a bigger stick, or they’re just not brave enough to fight them. That’s the reality of Television.
So yeah keep your opinion, I’m sure the same was said about things like Monty Python.
I’ve always appreciated Craig because he’s an incredibly intelligent and well-read man who is just as likely to throw out a historical analogy or jab on classical literature as he is to make a dick joke. He often has authors on his show, sometimes noticed intellectuals, he even got a peabody award for having Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a guest. I guess you could also mention that he’s a model for recovering addicts since he’s been sober for twenty years and has no issues discussing his past problems on live televison. Craig is more than a clown he’s a great human being we could all learn a thing or two from.
I think he’s fantastic at the job, but you can tell how jaded he is with it. When Corden takes over people will really start to appreciate how good Craig Ferguson was.
Leno’s been on Craig’s show a few times…it’s usually good. I think they are friends. It’ll be much better than Leno’s appearance on Fallon.
I got tickets for the Dec. 15 taping with Jon Hamm…hope he wears that cat-sweater from @midnight.
All that said, Craig’s a long running favorite of mine. His way of making the guest open up is great. He does work hard at making it seem like he’s not working at all (if that makes any sense).
Hey, bonus Yvette Nicole Brown. Weird that she’s already on another show. I thought she was busy taking care of her ailing dad. Anyway, glad Craig’s getting out when he wants to get out. I really enjoy his show, but you don’t wanna see a guy keep doing something he doesn’t want to do. Especially when he’s supposed to be funny in the process.
Craig is the only good late night show left. (sorry Dave, i love you too, but…) he never fails to make me laugh out loud late, late at night. when he’s gone, my tv viewing will end much earlier in the evening.
“I’m not spending the whole time talking to f**king celebrities, man. I’m not doing it.” Which he quickly followed with, “Unless they are guests on my new syndicated game show, “Celebrity Name Game”.
I very glad he got his way with CBS. Its now been a few weeks without Craig and its terrible. There is a big blank in the evening programing. Been going to bed early. Nothing on at that time slot. Nice while it lasted.Great 10 yrs Craig, Good Luck.