Frank Grillo has confirmed that his villainous character, Crossbones, will return in the upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If…? when it makes its debut on Disney+ in 2021. Staying true to the title, the show will examine various alternate reality scenarios like “What if T’Challa became Star Lord instead of Black Panther?” or “What if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum and became Captain America instead of Steve Rogers?” It’s that last scenario where Grillo most likely comes into play, considering Crossbones’ history of squaring off with Cap, which made the jump from the comics to the big screen in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

As for getting Grillo to sign on to the animated series, it apparently didn’t make much convincing for him to work with Marvel again, as he told Collider:

“If the President calls and says, ‘I want you to come to the White House,’ you don’t ask why, you just kind of get on a plane and go to the White House. CAA called, my agents called and said, ‘They’re doing this thing, What If…?, and they have four or five episodes planned out, you can do it all in one [day].’ I’m like, ‘Whatever, I don’t care what the money [is], it doesn’t matter, yes I’m going to do it. Absolutely. All day, every day.'”

Since its announcement, Marvel’s What If…? has promised that most if not all of the MCU actors will voice their respective characters in the animated series. That includes the late Chadwick Boseman, who “came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes,” Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige told Emmy Magazine. “In hindsight, it’s very moving.”

