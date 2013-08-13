Jeff Garlin Goes On A Tirade Against The Red Wedding Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Have you ever listened to the podcast, By the Way, In Conversation with Jeff Garlin? I love it, though I’m not entirely sure that I’d recommend the show to everyone. Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm, the fall TV series The Goldbergs, etc.) is LOUD and OBNOXIOUS but also LOUD and funny. He talks way too much, often to the detriment of his guests, and he has a tendency to ramble, sometimes in weirdly personal and uncomfortable ways. But it works, because when his guests do get a chance to speak, they generally open up. Amy Poehler was on a few weeks ago, and she was terrific, and Garlin kind of embarassed himself slobbering all over her. But it’s endearing when it’s not obnoxious.
Anyway, to get to the point: He had Vince Gilligan on this week, which made it a double must-listen episode. But Garlin being Garlin, Gilligan didn’t really get an opportunity discuss Breaking Bad in depth; in fact, when he had the opportunity to speak, it was mostly personal anecdotes. At some point, however, Garlin and Gilligan begin discussing the fact that, in television, the budgets on single episodes are often as much or more than most indie films, and the conversation naturally turned to the very lavishly produced Game of Thrones. That’s when Jeff Garlin hilariously blew a gasket.
I’ve transcribed the conversation below, which you can also listen to around the hour and 20 minute mark in the podcast. If you’re just reading along, however, imagine Vince Gilligan sitting and mostly shaking his head and saying, “Uh huh. Uh huh,” during most of the exchange.
GAME OF THRONES SPOILERS BELOW
Jeff Garlin: “I’m not going to watch it anymore. Don’t get me started. It pissed me off. I loved that show up until the second to last episode. It made me angry … I’m done. I don’t trust them anymore. I don’t trust the Game of Thrones people. I don’t care when people die. Do what you want. But DON’T stab a pregnant woman in the stomach. That’s all I ask of you. AM I WRONG? A character who doesn’t DIE IN THE BOOKS. Not only does she die, but BRUTALLY.
[To a Game of Thrones director who is in the audience]
“You didn’t direct that episode, did you?” (No). “Will you go back and tell them that, I don’t care about the other characters dying. They died in the books. Why not? BUT A PREGNANT LADY. STABBED IN THE STOMACH. F*CK YOU. That made me NUTS. That was the most violent thing I’ve ever seen. I saw Drive. That’s way more violent than anything I saw in Drive. It made me NUTS. F*CK HBO.”
Gilligan: “Wait a minute, don’t you have some pull with those people.”
Garlin (exasperated): “I don’t have any pull to control Game of Thrones. I mean, I love HBO, and they’ve been great to me, and hopefully there will be more Curb Your Enthusiasm … but, but AAAAccccHHHH. That’s all I’m saying. It’s a big bowl of wrong.
(To Gilligan) “I’m just telling you here, you could’ve done anything you want with those (Breaking Bad) characters. You didn’t stab Skyler when she was pregnant. We’re you tempted to?”
Gilligan: “No.”
Garlin: NO. EXACTLY. Breaking Bad, A VIOLENT F**KING SHOW, would’ve NEVER stabbed a pregnant lady. I’m sorry. I just get so angry.
I think it translated OK in print, but for the full hilarious effect, you really have to listen to the podcast. I should also note that it’s not the first time in recent weeks that Garlin has gone on a tirade: Last week at the TCAs, he held the television critics hostage during the Q&A and berated them for Twittering, while two months ago, he was arrested for smashing a guy’s car window in a dispute over a parking spot.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Talisa Maegyr created by the TV show? I mean “not how she dies in the book”? Isn’t it some girl named Westerling in the book. Also about that magic xylophone…
You are correct. Talisa was created for the show, and in the book Jeyne Westerling is still alive. These two things have little to do with each other, however, since in order for the show to not go completely off track, there was no way that a pregnant Talisa could have survived. It would have caused all sorts of problems. I won’t say any more, since I don’t want to be a dickish book spoiler.
Somebody call the waaahmbulance.
He’s got a point. The character that character being based on being still alive has potential to be an important plot point, which was kind of wasted basically just to make the scene shocking for book readers.
It’s unlikely that Jeyne Westerling will be an important plot point. It was made abundantly clear in the books that her mother made sure she was not pregnant after Robb died. Her importance to anyone aligned with the North ended at that point. If she had been pregnant, the pardon the Iron Throne gave the Westerlings would have been removed, and they probably would have been killed.
Also I’m not sure but Martin has come out a couple of times and said that her story is over (which is why she let Talisa die in the book) because Westerling isn’t coming back
Bitch you were in Toy Story 3, whose conveyor belt incinerator scene is the most traumatic thing put to screen, GFY.
Yea, this isn’t going to get me to listen to any of his stuff.
He didn’t have to be so morbidly obese about it.
I LOL’d.
I’ve been wanting to give up on this podcast since my very first listen, but goddamn if he doesn’t get great guests for every single episode.
Also: Jeff, stop trying to make “big bowl of ___” happen. It’s not going to happen.
Haha I thought the exact same thing when I read that line. If it hasn’t caught on after several years of trying it on Curb, it ain’t happening now.
It’s kind of like me still trying to get my family and coworkers to embrance “boneriffic”.
He’ll come back to watch the next big death.
But he was OK with an innocent kid getting shot on Breaking Bad? That shit was pretty fucked up right there.
Also, I’m guessing whatever is left for Skylar/Junior/Holly on Breaking Bad will probably eclipse — if not top — that Red Wedding Scene, so you have to think Vince was peeing himself a little.
Selective (faux) outrage.
Personally, I was more pissed that they killed the dog.
So he’s basically insane. He’s gone nuts about a fictional character being fictionally killed.
Do what the rest of us do: Absorb the impact, wallow in the bad for a while, discuss it with friends who watched, possibly post about it online, then MOVE ON to the next episode.
Make fun of him all you want, but if some kid winds up on the news because he stabbed a fictional pregnant character to death at a medieval wedding, Garlin’s going to look like a prophet.
*slow clap*
Garlin is just unbearable on Doug Loves movies.
Haha, exactly what I’m came here to say. I’m so glad that he hasn’t been on the show in months.
If there was ever an ep of Garlin, Pete Holmes and Scott Fucking Aukerman (sorry, I can’t do CBB because that dude is THE WORST), I think I would stop listening to DLM entirely.
I have tried but do not understand CBB.
The 3 of you are wrong.
Garlin is hilarious in his small doses, and the episodes with him, Holmes, and TJ Miller are hysterical.
And Scott Aukerman is a modern comedy hero.
2/3 of that panel did happen with TJ Miller in place of Aukerman (who I really like).
Dissident: I’d argue that Garlin’s doses are never small when he’s not playing a role. He dominates the dialogue.
He knows that no one actually stabbed a pregnant woman in the stomach, right?
Does he ever get this upset by actual real life murder?
It’s television pussy. Get over it.
That pretty much sums up this entire string.
Narm. Oh, god, that whole final episode KILLED ME.
I also submit Adriana Le Cerva.
Sam Kinison and Chris Farley both covered loud and fat wayyy better than this guy. Probably thought a fat, loud Jew was a nice niche but just shut the fuck up. It’s a television show. It was intentionally brutal. This is the same show that waited for ol Alfie to get a hard-on with a couple hookers before removing his member and decapitated a horse. They don’t exactly tread lightly. The nice thing about tv is you can always change the channel. Being alive in America does entitle you to an opinion but he’s not a big enough celeb for anyone to really give a shit.