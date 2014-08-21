DadBoner Is Going From Twitter To Comedy Central With An Animated Pilot

If you’re a fan of Twitter accounts getting television shows, one of the best will be making its way to Comedy Central with an animated pilot. Author, Tweeter, and Van Halen superfan Karl Welzein AKA DadBoner AKA Mike Burns is bringing his version of the American dream to television. From Deadline:
The cable network has ordered a pilot for the project, written by Burns and Tim Long. The @DadBoner feed is penned by Karl Welzein, a fictional middle-aged Michigan man separated from his wife who loves Bob Seger. Welzein’s real identity originally was kept under wraps but subsequently revealed as comedian Burns. On the show, Karl Welzein has developed his own philosophy of life, indulging in dangerously generous helpings of booze, fast food, and American pride. Since his wife kicked him out of the house, Karl has been crashing at his buddy Dave’s and living like a “true bad boy” with “plenty of babes” — in his own mind.
I was sold when I read ‘DadBoner’ and ‘Comedy Central,’ but that description helps a whole lot. I gotta say though, I’d be a lot more excited for the show RoboPanda pitched earlier: DogBoner. It could be like a trashy version of Air Bud and they could put it on instead of Brickleberry to cover the talking animated animal portion of programming. Let’s just hope this is more South Park and less Kid Notorious, even though I love Robert Evans’ crazy ass.
(Via Deadline / Karl Welzein)
i’m still mad about ugly americans
I forgot all about it! I wish those folks could go back to working on Superjail!, but I think that show is almost dead too.
There was just a new season of Superjail.
I miss UA a lot. Did they ever say it got cancelled, or did they just stop showing it?
@Shadowtag I’m aware of that and it was only six episodes. The rest have been at least 10 episodes.
So they’ll advertize the hell out of it, show it once a week when it’s up against everything else on tv and then blame the audience?
I want to be excited about this, but then I remember “Sh*t My Dad Says”
this is obviously going to completely hinge on how well the characterization is, the voice and all that.
but man, even just seeing “true bad boy” and “plenty of babes” makes me laugh hard.