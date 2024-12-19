Here’s the thing about Dan Da Dan: it’s a great show.

Here’s another thing about Dan Da Dan: it’s great show because it’s funny, and weird, and horny, and has sci-fi and horror elements, and there’s a catchy theme song and incredible animation from studio Science SARU. It’s the total package (and includes a lot of references to one character’s, um, package).

OK, one more thing about Dan Da Dan: season 1 wrapped up this week on Netflix and Crunchyroll, but don’t worry, more episodes are on the way. Here’s everything we know about season 2, including the premiere date.

Plot

Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga of the same name, Dan Da Dan is about a pair of high schoolers, Momo and Okarun, who must set aside their differences (she’s cool and believes in ghosts but not aliens; he’s dorky and believes in aliens but not ghosts) to protect the world from supernatural forces. There’s also the world’s hottest grandma; a maneki-neko possessed by a spirit; a pink-haired girl with extraordinary powers; and a gig worker mantis shrimp.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Dan Da Dan follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and Okarun, an occult geek. The two of them started talking after Momo rescued Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them: Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. To make each other believe in what they denied the existence of, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal entities that defy comprehension. Amid trouble, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the entities! Could this be the start of a fateful romance as well!? Now begins a new story of occult battles and adolescence!

As noted by Gizmodo, season 1 of Dan Da Dan ended around the 33rd chapter of the manga. So, if you want to know what to expect in the upcoming batch of episodes, “it’s safe to wager that Dan Da Dan‘s second season will adapt the manga up until its 73rd chapter.” Get pumped for the eventual Kaiju arc.