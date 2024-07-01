Logic has long been a huge anime guy, and now he’s teamed up with one of the industry’s biggest US-based titans — anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll — and one of his favorite shows, Cowboy Bebop. As for what they’re doing: It’s a new streetwear collection partnership inspired by the classic show.

The following 11 Crunchyroll exclusives are included in the collection: See You Space Cowboy T-shirt, Sympathy for the Devil T-shirt, Logic and Radical Ed Smiley T-shirt, The Crew T-shirt, Logic and the Crew-neck Sweatshirt, Logic and the Crew Sweatshirt, Cowboy Bebop 1998 Hoodie, Varsity Jacket, Beanie, Corduroy Hat, Skate Deck, and Poster. The collection is available to pre-order now on the Crunchroll online store.

Logic offered a statement, saying, “Anime was there for me when I was growing up in a drug and violence-ridden childhood and household. I discovered anime through Cowboy Bebop, and would later go on to befriend the voice of Spike Spiegel, Steve Blum, and collaborate with him on various albums, which is a dream come true. Without Cowboy Bebop, there is no Logic. I just hope that collabing with Cowboy Bebop and Crunchyroll will allow me to introduce a lot more of my fans who might not be hip to Cowboy Bebop, and vice versa, and hope that a bunch of people out there who love Cowboy Bebop will realize I’m making fun anime nerd albums.”