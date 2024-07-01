Logic 2024 Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll
Music

Anime Lover Logic Has Teamed With Crunchyroll For A New ‘Cowboy Bebop’-Inspired Streetwear Collection

Logic has long been a huge anime guy, and now he’s teamed up with one of the industry’s biggest US-based titans — anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll — and one of his favorite shows, Cowboy Bebop. As for what they’re doing: It’s a new streetwear collection partnership inspired by the classic show.

The following 11 Crunchyroll exclusives are included in the collection: See You Space Cowboy T-shirt, Sympathy for the Devil T-shirt, Logic and Radical Ed Smiley T-shirt, The Crew T-shirt, Logic and the Crew-neck Sweatshirt, Logic and the Crew Sweatshirt, Cowboy Bebop 1998 Hoodie, Varsity Jacket, Beanie, Corduroy Hat, Skate Deck, and Poster. The collection is available to pre-order now on the Crunchroll online store.

Logic offered a statement, saying, “Anime was there for me when I was growing up in a drug and violence-ridden childhood and household. I discovered anime through Cowboy Bebop, and would later go on to befriend the voice of Spike Spiegel, Steve Blum, and collaborate with him on various albums, which is a dream come true. Without Cowboy Bebop, there is no Logic. I just hope that collabing with Cowboy Bebop and Crunchyroll will allow me to introduce a lot more of my fans who might not be hip to Cowboy Bebop, and vice versa, and hope that a bunch of people out there who love Cowboy Bebop will realize I’m making fun anime nerd albums.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors