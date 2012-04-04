Dan Harmon Apologizes for Being Such a 'Bonehead'

“Community” creator Dan Harmon — who you might have heard doesn’t much care for Chevy Chase these days — took to his Tumblr to explain that a) yes, he’s the world’s greatest monster since Hitler, and b) he’s very sorry about what he did. It’s the world’s first apology to include the word “fart.” ALL IS FORGIVEN.
It was in that [Los Angeles] venue, months ago, that I made the horrible, childish, self-obsessed, unaware, naive and unprofessional decision to play someone’s voicemail to me. He didn’t intend for 150 people to listen and giggle at it, and I didn’t intend for millions of people to read angry reports about it. I was doing what I always do, and always get in trouble for doing, and always pay a steep price for doing. I was thinking about myself and I was thinking about making people laugh. I was airing my dirty laundry for a chuckle…That was a dumb, unclassy, inconsiderate move on my part. I’m very sorry it’s reflecting poorly on the show. (Via)
Expect Chevy Chase to respond any week now, via carrier pigeon. Also, some good advice:
There is a difference being a very public argument and a highly publicized argument. There have been no quotes for direct attribution, the story is months old, and no one reporting it was there for any of the events.
Notice he didn’t apologize to Chevy. Just sayin’.
Doesn’t even mention his name.
Chevy hasn’t apologized to US for Cops & Robbersons yet, so fair is fair.
He basically just apologized for sinking to Chevy’s level. Apologizing to Chevy would probably be a waste of time and energy.
@Patty, sinking to Chase’s level? Harmon initiated all of this at the wrap party. You know this because Chase refers to it in said voicemail. It would seem Chase sunk to Harmon’s level in this case.
Sounds like he just regrets playing the voicemail and having it get out. No mention of the action that caused the angry voicemail in the first place. Pure class.
Maybe he thinks he’s right in his argument with Chevy, but is sincerely apologetic for airing it in front of people. I’ve done that before.
Chevy is a house cat in Autumn.
Posing with a cute cat is a really, really good way to endear yourself to me. It’s almost cheating.
Good on him for apologizing, though. That’s not easy.
I dunno… In his post he says that the show is the most important. If this is the case, then shouldn’t he be apologizing to Chevy right now? It doesn’t matter who’s right or wrong, what matters is that this conflict is hurting the show.
Like a wise ex-lawyer once said; “I understand if you don’t want to be my friend, but this thing that we’ve created? It is bigger than the both of us and it deserves to be done right!”
It’s 2012, no one talks directly to each other anymore.
I love Dan Harmon’s work, but the more I read about him and read things he says the more I get the picture of a guy who thinks an awful lot of himself and thinks he is smarter and better than everyone else.
His handling of this situation has been unprofessional from the start, but he expected his cast, crew, and the general public to turn a blind eye to it because, hey he’s a smart witty guy. It seems like Chase just had enough of his bullshit.
I mean, you just pretty much described every single exec in Hollywood right?
Seeing as Chevy has been notoriously hard to work with his entire career, I feel like I might need to side with Harmon in this whole dispute.
It’s not the end of the world. One of the parties in question admits readily that he’s not easy to get along with and the other has a lot of stuff in their history to suggest that they’re tough to deal with as well.
When it comes down to it, it was a chain reaction of dick moves (releasing voicemail, leaving voicemail, wrap party incident, walking off set, etc.) made by two grownups. Should everyone have been more mature and level-headed? Yes. Have most people at some point in their lives let something escalate well beyond reason just because they were pissed off? Probably.
Man, this is why I’m super glad I’m not in the public eye in any way shape or form because I am capable of saying and doing some super dickish things when angry.
Well at least the scandal brought more attention to the show. Just sayin.