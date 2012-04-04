Dan Harmon Apologizes for Being Such a 'Bonehead'

“Community” creator Dan Harmon — who you might have heard doesn’t much care for Chevy Chase these days — took to his Tumblr to explain that a) yes, he’s the world’s greatest monster since Hitler, and b) he’s very sorry about what he did. It’s the world’s first apology to include the word “fart.” ALL IS FORGIVEN.

It was in that [Los Angeles] venue, months ago, that I made the horrible, childish, self-obsessed, unaware, naive and unprofessional decision to play someone’s voicemail to me. He didn’t intend for 150 people to listen and giggle at it, and I didn’t intend for millions of people to read angry reports about it. I was doing what I always do, and always get in trouble for doing, and always pay a steep price for doing. I was thinking about myself and I was thinking about making people laugh. I was airing my dirty laundry for a chuckle…That was a dumb, unclassy, inconsiderate move on my part. I’m very sorry it’s reflecting poorly on the show. (Via)

Expect Chevy Chase to respond any week now, via carrier pigeon. Also, some good advice:

