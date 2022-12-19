Hallmark Christmas movies (now with more Hanukkah!) are supposed to be mindless fluff. You half-watch one while checking your phone and drinking bourbon-spiked eggnog, and move on to The Muppet Christmas Carol when it’s over.

Dan Harmon wishes he could forget about his Hallmark movie experience.

The Rick and Morty and Community creator had himself a full-blown meltdown over the channel’s Sister Swap series. “There are two Hallmark movies called Sister Swap. One is called Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, the other is Sister Swap: Hometown Holiday,” Harmon wrote on Instagram. “So we thought oh cool it’s a franchise and there’s a sequel, which Sister Swap do we watch first? Well HERE’S THE THING. Both Sister Swaps are released in 2021. They are not sequels. Both Sister Swaps are the same story, about sisters – played by real life sisters, who have to swap… cities.”

The sisters and the cities “AND THE MOVIES” are “indistinguishable,” Harmon added. “It’s not like one is a hillbilly and the other is a millionaire, that doesn’t matter, we don’t go to Hallmark for conflict.” (Unless you’re Candace Cameron Bure.) He continued:

We found an article called “how to watch the Sister Swap movies” and got so excited and then it turned out to be instructions on how to find Hallmark on your streaming service. I can’t keep talking about this, we just started watching, I can’t spend all night posting about it. We keep going back and forth between the movies. The same conversations are happening in each one but there’s no “Rashomon” or “Peep Show” angle, the dialogue in each version is identical but the scenes are cut differently because I assume they just had different editors. In one of the movies, one of the sisters has a full flashback about her relationship with the other sister. In the other sister’s movie, you don’t get a different version of the same flashback. You just don’t get a f*cking flashback in that one. In both of the movies, they spend 1 minute trying on hats but in ONE of the movies, they also try on glasses. We’re freaking out and I can’t keep typing about it I will come back later I f*cking love Christmas though

Harmon is a man of his word: he wrote another long Instagram post about the Sister Swaps. Here’s an excerpt: “I LOVE THIS F*CKING MOVIE(S) F*CK YOU CHRISTOPHER NOLAN.” You can read both below. Happy holidays to everyone but the sisters.