After recently moving from primetime television to streaming and ditching the show’s beloved host Tom Bergeron, Dancing With The Stars is now experiencing another roadblock in the form of four new COVID cases on set.

The hit dancing show just premiered its 31st season on Disney+ after spending the last decade and a half shimmying comfortably on ABC. Bachelorette contestant Gabby Windey, TikTok icon Charli D’Amelio, Selma Blair, and Jordan Sparks are among the stars who will debut on the dancefloor this season.

Despite the COVID cases, filming for the series is expected to go on as normal. It seems like the cases were found on the production side of things, so the dancers will be safe to waltz in peace for next week’s episode. A spokesperson for the show released the following statement:

Over the course of five days, there were a total of four Covid positives among more than 300 production employees. All four individuals work in completely different departments that do not have in-person contact with each other, based on our pod system. Contact tracing was immediately conducted. All close contacts were notified and put on an increased testing cadence. No close contact of the four positive production employees has since tested positive. The entire set has been disinfected. As an extra precaution, we asked the majority of employees to work from home.

What would Tom Bergeron say?! Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays on Disney+.

